Monday was officially the first day of winter.
Although I am not terribly thrilled with freezing cold days and definitely don’t enjoy driving on snow-covered roads, I love living in the north country where we have a change of seasons.
The Scientist in our home (not this columnist!) shared the details of the arrival of the winter solstice this week.
There was one detail that did bring joy.
The Scientist told me that Dec. 21 was the shortest day of the year, which we have read about this week and heard from numerous television meteorologists.
Then he reminded me that after Monday, days are longer.
Yes, there is more daylight to each day.
And that is very good news.
Don’t expect it to be light as we drive to Massena about 5 p.m., though — it seems the daylight only lengthens by a few seconds initially.
Even a few seconds this year brings hope!
EXTRA CARE
This year, so many have taken such care in making sure a gift is received.
I have been thoroughly amazed at the ingenuity of my friends in gift giving.
I received an email from a friend in Massena.
She asked that we meet in the Massena Library parking lot.
There was a gift exchange complete with masks and at a safe distance.
This young women’s desire to share a gift touched my heart.
Another friend in Massena called to tell me she had left a gift at a location in Massena that I knew.
I have keys for this building and stopped to find a Christmas gift on a table — waiting for me to pick it up.
There was a gift shared through a doorway, literally around a door.
And gifts on the doorstep, too.
A dear friend from Massena surprised me completely with a gift ordered.
I have ordered numerous gifts to be sent to family members.
As the orders have arrived, The Gardener and I would look to see if the package delivered was a car part for the Gardener’s winter project or a gift I had ordered for another.
Last week, a box arrived that I didn’t recognize at all.
Inside was a beautiful Breakfast Basket.
What a thoughtful gift — it came complete with coffee!
How thoughtful and caring.
Another friend from St. Regis Falls called.
A homemade gift was in readiness.
This young woman drove to our home and, at the proper time, left the package in our mailbox.
Yes, as she said, at a safe distance.
How kind each one has been and how caring — thinking how to deliver gifts and caring thoughts to one another during this difficult time.
Isn’t it marvelous to live in the north country where neighbors and friends remember and demonstrate their thoughtfulness in such amazing ways?
I certainly think so.
Christmas MUSIC in 2020
There are no Christmas concerts scheduled this year.
Although a Christmas Eve service, especially a candlelight service, has always meant a great deal to me, this year I will not be attending a service with friends and family.
The past few years, we have enjoyed being with our family and attending a candlelight service with our grandchildren.
This year, we will be at home.
And that is a very good thing.
Just as the thought of what was being missed struck me, our son sent a link to the Christmas program at the school where he teaches.
Trinity School in New York City began its program with students ringing bells as the “Carol of the Bells” was being played.
I was impressed by the skills of these young people.
Masked students stood at a distance as they played the bells to begin the song.
And then they began to sing.
Not on a stage but via Zoom.
Each student was a small famed image on the screen and each shared their beautiful voices. The harmony was truly amazing and their song touching.
The orchestra played beautifully — again, each image separated but joined through their song. And the young children walked into the picture with a lit candle.
All were from home, all individually pictured, but together as they shared the joy of the season.
I have listened to the music of the season as shared on CDs by a friend in Watertown — traditional music and new arrangements.
How beautiful to hear “O Holy Night” by the Boys Choir of Harlem.
And the Christmas CDs recorded by musician extraordinaire Jim Phillips are always marvelous and uplifting.
And then there was a link shared to a Christmas concert at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Massena.
I am sure there must be others for you to listen to and enjoy.
This concert was marvelous — providing the opportunity for the listener to be present at the concert.
I loved not only listening but watching organist Jim Phillips at the keyboard — yes, I felt part of the concert.
And on Christmas Eve, there is an invitation to a service by Zoom and one for a livestream service on YouTube.
There is joy as the music of the season and the meaning of this special time of year is shared this year in the most unique ways.
I am so grateful to each of you who has worked to prepare and present services and programs in a very different way.
I know this has made your efforts far more difficult.
How grateful I am, though, for shared CDs and concerts available to each of us with a computer in our hands or on the table nearby.
WARMEST WISHES
Pat Evans and Judy VanKennen, two truly extraordinary women, celebrate their birthdays today.
Both women are extremely thoughtful and caring — always addressing the needs of family members, friends and those in need in the community.
How grateful I am that both of these amazing women are in my life.
My warmest wishes for a wonderful birthday today.
I am sure all who have been touched by your many kindnesses and felt so much better by your smiles and warm hellos join me today in wishing you both a Happy Birthday.
Enjoy!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.”
— Charles Dickens
