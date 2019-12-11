Hereditary traits are fascinating.
I can see facial bone structures, words spoken and the way I move arms or legs similar to those of my parents.
Perhaps, though, the most profound hereditary trait is one I inherited from my father (at least that is where I lay the blame) in my love for sweets.
I enjoy my coffee black, and that also is the exact way my parents enjoyed their coffee.
And there was only caffeinated coffee in our home.
With that said, I enjoy something sweet with that cup of steaming hot black coffee.
My father loved sweets, too.
There was always chocolate or Peppermint Patties nearby.
Leslie Middleton’s cinnamon buns were delicious with coffee (or just eaten with nothing to accompany them on my way home from the church bazaar).
Chocolate is another favorite for a sweet treat.
But this past week I discovered a new flavor — an absolutely heavenly flavor to accompany my coffee or just by the spoonful as my friend Tammy offered the sweet goodness of maple cream.
I had never even heard of maple cream before let alone tasted it, but last week a friend mentioned maple cream and shared some for trying.
The maple cream I tasted came from R and R Maple Products in Dickinson.
After a few tasting experiences, I can honestly say it is delicious.
I must admit that in recent years I haven’t purchased “real” maple syrup.
Although I love waffles and french toast, I rarely make these items for breakfast anymore.
There are only two in our home on most days, so it is the simplest of breakfasts (cereal!) that is before us each morning.
It was my brother-in-law in California who had me searching for locally produced maple syrup a few months ago.
I purchased some, which was sent across the country to him.
When he raved over the flavor; I tried some from R and R Maple Products that a friend had recommended.
I actually made waffles one morning to try the new maple syrup.
It was delicious.
I could not believe the difference in taste from the commercial product to the locally produced maple syrup.
My heartfelt thanks to my friend Tammy for sharing the maple syrup and now maple cream from Dickinson.
Both are absolutely wonderful — so delicious.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and enjoy locally produced maple deliciousness?
I certainly think so.
WARMEST WISHES
Marthe Lindgren will celebrate her birthday Monday.
What an amazing woman.
She is such a marvelous example of being far younger than her age might indicate.
Marthe is an active member of each group she is part of — how fortunate for those organizations to have her willingness to work and marvelous suggestions contributed.
Marthe also is one of the kindest and most caring individuals I know.
Her notes and marvelous words of support and encouragement always mean a great deal.
Her smile is delightful, and any baked goods she makes are absolutely delicious.
She is so thoughtful.
Her gifts shared always turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.
How her acts of kindness touch my heart.
My warmest wishes, Marthe, as you celebrate this year.
I know your family and many friends throughout the north country join me in wishing you the very best as you celebrate.
AND FOR CHRIS, TOO
Chris Labrake of Massena also celebrates his birthday Monday.
What a terrific gentleman.
Each time I meet Chris, his friendly greetings and kind words always makes my day a better one.
My best wishes, Chris, for only the best as you celebrate this year.
CAROLING IN JULY
One of the most beautiful activities of the Christmas season (at least for me) is caroling.
I have been privileged to participate in caroling for almost as long as I can remember.
I love the music of the season — the harmony in each Christmas carol and beauty of the words always brings new meaning to the season.
But what touches my heart is not the beauty of the song as we carol from home to home but in those who we have stopped to visit and share our song.
Each heart is touched as the carols are sung, but on Sunday it was the carolers whose hearts were touched.
It was not by the beauty of the song as much as by the connections with the meaning and the importance of caring friends who had stopped on a Sunday afternoon.
As we went from home to home, my heart was filled with the tears that flowed and the hugs that seemed tighter than usual.
And I wondered why we only sang for those alone or struggling this season once a year.
Why do we only go caroling in December when it is cold and sometimes when it is snowing furiously?
(Yes, one year there was a blizzard half way through our visits!)
Couldn’t each of the churches and organizations who schedule caroling in December schedule at least one other day perhaps in March or even July?
I am sure those we stopped at on Sunday would love to hear a favorite hymn or song in the middle of summer, too.
Let’s make sure this year we all will carol sometime during the new year — long before the Christmas season arrives in 2020.
And I realize it wouldn’t be called “caroling,” but perhaps “Singing on a Saturday” or even “Sharing a June Tune!”
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Kindness, I’ve discovered, is everything in life.”
— Isaac B. Singer
