Last week, there was a trip to Moira as both The Gardener and I had multiple errands to do there.
There was a stop initially at Martin’s Country Store on County Road 6 for The Gardener’s lime and fertilizer for his planting. There have been stops at Martin’s in years past for the same items.
I believe it was just a year ago when a fire destroyed this facility, but since that time the store has been rebuilt. It looked lovely from my vantage point in the car. (I honestly saw no point for me to shop for fertilizer.)
The Gardener came out, and his purchases were loaded into the truck. He immediately told me I should go inside, explaining I just had to see it. A friendly, pleasant woman invited me in as well.
I stepped inside, never expecting to see a railroad car. Inside the building is a complete railroad car along one side. It is a truly amazing sight.
I looked around briefly and was impressed. But knowing there were other stops, I walked toward the door. The kind woman with the most wonderful smile said invitingly, “Come back!”
I was fascinated by the railroad car enclosed as part of this marvelous country store. The invitation to “Come back” stayed with me, and by Friday I decided to return.
As I entered the store, I was welcomed by Jonathan Martin. What an extraordinary young man.
I explained that I had been there a few days before and had wanted to return to learn about the railroad car and what was being sold at the store. (I have actually heard friends mention shopping at Martin’s in Moira!).
Jonathan told me the railroad car was from about 1910 and had been part of the original country store. During the fire, though, firefighters worked to save the structure.
Jonathan said I could look through the railroad car where there were antiques. He also said there was a video featuring the railroad car and its reconstruction.
As I stepped to the screen to watch this video, I noticed shelves of pretzels. I was so interested in the railroad car nearby, hearing the story from Jonathan and watching the video, that I hadn’t looked up. I missed seeing the pretzels actually being made before my very eyes.
Each pretzel, he said, is individually made — each one a different shape. I looked up and in the window in front of me there was an entire crew working diligently to make pretzels.
Jonathan then explained that they make about 20,000 pretzels a day, which are sent around the world for sale. Amazing.
I understand the pretzels have been made at the store since its opening — my apologies; I never entered this store before. I had always thought of this store as the place where fertilizer was purchased!
I walked through the railroad car which houses beautiful antiques for sale. There also are many of hand-crafted items that customers may purchase. I loved the painted hand saws — how beautiful each was.
Jonathan also told me there will be a model railroad installed. He took me to the area where some of the model cars were — wonderful and certainly something to look forward to on another trip to Moira.
I had to purchase pretzels (which were delicious!), and what fun to find New Hope Mills pancake mix. I grew up in Danby, near Ithaca — there were many trips to Auburn and the New Hope Mills facility. There will certainly be a return trip to purchase the specialty food items for gifts, too.
As I was paying for my purchases, I discovered donuts on the counter. I decided since it was about 10 a.m., blueberry donuts would be perfect for coffee at home.
The donuts were absolutely delicious. I can honestly say they were the best I have ever had — truly amazing!
What fun it was to stop at Martin’s Country Store. I enjoyed visiting with Jonathan, watching pretzels being made and seeing a railroad car inside this marvelous store.
I learned a valuable lesson on Friday. I should never underestimate the products available in any store.
I won’t sit in the car the next time The Gardener stops to make a purchase. Martin’s Country Store is far more than a place to purchase fertilizer and lime!
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and shop where the friendliest people make shopping such a joy? I certainly think so.
My thanks to Jonathan who took time to visit with a customer and to the lovely woman on a Wednesday morning who invited me to “Come back!” How glad I am I took her advice.
SUNDAY CELEBRATION
When I turned my phone on Sunday morning, a message from a friend made me smile. “Happy Sunday,” she began her note to me. I honestly had not thought about the day as one to be celebrated with a greeting of happiness.
As I listened to the news of the day with so many lives lost, I knew if I was able to drive to Massena, enjoy the music of the day and time with friends, it was a day to honor — yes, a day to greet with joy. “Happy Sunday,” and today I wish each of you a “Happy Wednesday” or perhaps a “Joy filled Wednesday!”
SOLAR CLOTHES DRYER
This weekend, I spent time reading the journals of both of my parents. I hadn’t realized that both my mother and father had kept detailed journals.
They had all been carefully placed in a basket for reading more than 10 years ago. I began reading one diary and continued.
They were fascinating. I hope there are many of you in the readership of this column who are keeping journals. What a treasure.
I smiled, though, as I read an entry in my mother’s journal in 1995. She had done a washing and then she writes, “I put them on my solar line.”
I smiled thinking of my mother in 1995 concerned about solar energy and the drying of her clothes. There were no solar panels involved, but a clothes line would definitely provide clothes drying through the use of solar energy.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Spring adds new life and new joy to all that is.”
— Jessica Harrelson
