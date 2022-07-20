A news article this week caught my eye.
It mentioned my favorite brew coffee and The Clock Man’s interest and work for the past 20 years, timepieces. The article told readers that a German-based watchmaker had introduced a “coffee watch” some time ago and was now introducing that timepiece, which is made from recycled coffee grounds, to the U.S. market.
I was fascinated. My coffee is always made from ground coffee.
The single cup coffee pot just doesn’t work in our home. When I brew a pot of coffee, I simply like to enjoy every drop, which involves multiple cups of coffee.
I also was interested since there are numerous clocks throughout our home. Although The Clock Man has never worked on watches, I was interested in this concept, even thinking perhaps a mantel clock or a tall clock also could be made from recycled coffee grounds.
Lilienthal Berlin, the German-based watchmaker, drew attention, the article explained, when it first introduced its coffee watch. The company partnered with coffee shops and roasteries in Berlin to repurpose the used coffee grounds into beautiful watches.
There are four styles: Latte, Americano, Macchiato (which appeared to be lighter in color, almost tan) and Espresso. The Espresso watch is darker and richer looking — perhaps the color of its namesake, an espresso.
As I read the article describing these unique and fun coffee watches, I learned there was even a subtle aroma of coffee that accompanied these watches. I smiled thinking of the aroma of coffee on my watch.
I enjoy the aroma of a freshly brewed pot of coffee. In fact, my father-in-law (who was a tea drinker) told me that coffee’s only good quality was its aroma! But on my wrist throughout the day, the coffee aroma might be distracting or concerning if there was no cup of coffee to accompany the aroma.
I checked further for a price with each watch pictured; the cost was nearly $400. The company is to be commended for its ingenuity in using recycled coffee grounds and creating a unique timepiece.
But for now, I think I will brew my coffee and enjoy the cup of coffee in our living room or with friends. I will enjoy my coffee with friends on a Saturday morning on St. Regis Road or on a Sunday morning in Massena.
When I stop for coffee, I will be happy to wear the watch my parents gave me and enjoy the aroma of my freshly brewed coffee from the cup in my hand. Perhaps I can convince The Clock Man to create a beautiful coffee mantel clock. I would certainly be glad to share my coffee grounds with him.
OVERFLOWING NEST
The eastern phoebe bird family has grown. The past few days we have watched as the baby birds have appeared sitting on the edge of the nest.
They are now nearly the same size as the parent birds. We were sure the young ones would leave the nest over the weekend. But this week as I write this column, the nest is full with four grown birds.
Each parent knows the conflicting emotions as children prepare to leave the nest. You are both thrilled to see your child grow and develop and reach that point of starting out on their own life.
As a parent, though, you know how much you will miss them — preparing meals, washing their clothes, driving them to events and spending time with a now-adult child. I still remember how very quiet our home was when both sons had left for college and life as adults.
The bird family has grown. I thought there were three babies, but there are four grown baby birds now peeking their heads out of the nest as we go through our back door.
On Sunday, the young birds would sit on the edge of the nest as the parent bird would fly to the nest to feed the young ones. They appear to be capable of flying from the nest but also seem content to remain in the nest, waiting to be fed.
We are waiting and watching. Although there is sadness even with a bird nest empty, it is time. This morning (Tuesday) the four young ones are still huddled together in the nest by our back door. We wonder if we should use another door, fearing our exiting will be the push for them to fly away.
What fun to live in a lovely spot where birds know it is safe to build a nest and raise their family. It has been wonderful watching as the phoebes have raised their young (this year, there have been two families of young at our back door!).
Hopefully, the parent birds or perhaps the now-young ones will return to our back door nest. What wonderful neighbors!
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week is for Meghan in the express aisle at Price Chopper on a Friday morning. She took time to make sure each item was entered correctly, including my rewards points.
How thoughtful she was. And for that I am most grateful.
Isn’t it wonderful to shop in the north country where the associates in each store are friendly and so caring? I certainly think so!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“When you come to a roadblock, take a detour.”
— Barbara Bush
