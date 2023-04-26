Technology makes our lives so much easier and has the amazing ability of being able to connect us with people from around the world.

When I began writing for the then-Massena Observer, it was on a typewriter. As I prepared my copy to take to the office, the “cutting and pasting” technique used at that time actually involved cutting the paper and taping the entry into the page. Each article I had written at home to submit to my editor had to be taken to the office physically.

