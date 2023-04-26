Technology makes our lives so much easier and has the amazing ability of being able to connect us with people from around the world.
When I began writing for the then-Massena Observer, it was on a typewriter. As I prepared my copy to take to the office, the “cutting and pasting” technique used at that time actually involved cutting the paper and taping the entry into the page. Each article I had written at home to submit to my editor had to be taken to the office physically.
What a joy it is to sit at the counter in our home and type at the computer with my coffee in hand. When this column has been prepared to send to my editor, I simply enter the email setting and with a few clicks the column is on its way to Watertown. Amazing!
While I am thrilled with so much of the new technology, I realize there is still so much other use for electronic devices on a daily basis that I have no idea how it works. This week, I received an email promotion from a favorite author of mine.
It seems this author had a podcast that the public was urged to listen to. I had no idea what a podcast might be or how I might listen to it.
My sister has done podcasts about a subject she has researched, so I decided she might be the person to ask how I might deal with a podcast. As we visited on the phone, my sister sent a link to the podcast I was interested in.
I still have no idea how that transaction happened, but it worked. And I was thrilled.
I clicked on the link my sister had sent and could listen to the voice of the author I had only read previously. As I finished one podcast, others were available.
As I listened, The Gardener came into the house. The voice of the author I was listening to could be heard so I began to explain that I was listening to a podcast. The Gardener immediately responded, “Just like radio!”
I hadn’t thought about the connection with an earlier time but smiled at that reference. Yes, I remember listening to the radio in our living room. We listened then with no visual images available.
I began to read about podcasts and learned they “are auditory.” The Gardener was right — just like radio.
There is a difference, though. I learned quickly that a podcast can be listened to at any time and on various devices.
The radio programs we listened to were at a set time. Time stopped on a Sunday evening as we gathered around the radio to listen to a specific program. And we could only listen to the program being broadcast from the radio, which was usually large and stationary.
Perhaps each one reading today has already discovered podcasts and blogs (another new experience I haven’t attempted yet). If you haven’t tried the new technology, I would urge you to call a friend (or knowledgeable sister) and listen this week through your iPad in your hand or computer at your desk. What fun to be able to listen in a new way, discovering the most marvelous messages available.
WARMEST WISHES
Three terrific women celebrate their birthdays Thursday: Louise Boyea, Martha Palmer and Jackie Sheehan. Time spent at Phil and Jackie’s Shop on Main Street visiting with Jackie Sheehan and coffee shared with Louise and Martha is always a joy.
My warmest wishes this week to each of you. Happy Birthday! Enjoy!
AND ON TUESDAY
Our neighbor Carole Smallman will celebrate her birthday Tuesday. How grateful I am for a caring, kind neighbor (both Carole and her husband, Ken, are wonderful neighbors).
Carole is always there for neighbors in need and each feathered friend and feline friend who enters their yard. Have a marvelous birthday, Carole, and only the best to celebrate in the year ahead.
CONNECTIONS
A news item caught my eye this past week. The headline read “Happiness experts surveyed.”
The article told me that 18 experts had been surveyed to discover what might give us happiness. I was interested what “happiness experts” might have to say about finding happiness in your life.
The experts told me that spending time with family and friends was key in having happiness in your life. Social relationships were the chief building block of happiness, according to the Time magazine article.
I smiled as I read the experts words, knowing the joy time spent with family and friends always brings. Not just time spent sitting at a table or in the home of a friend with a cup of coffee in hand but time spent exchanging handwritten notes and cards, too.
I agree that time spent with family and friends brings joy. The article also pointed out that the more you notice the happiness and are grateful, the more that happiness grows. I agree with this thought as well and again smiled thinking of 18 experts being surveyed to discovery this concept.
This week, I would urge you to take time to be with family. And if your family is at a distance as ours is, visit on the telephone or perhaps send a text or photo.
If you are nearby, especially if you have grandchildren in town, spend time with them. And take time this week to visit with dear friends or newfound friends.
That is one of the absolute joys of this column — meeting new friends through the printed word. It is always a joy to spend time with friends and now an added joy to realize this time together is the chief building block of happiness!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.”
— Marcel Proust
