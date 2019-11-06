The date on the calendar for this coming Monday is Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
This past week there have been numerous advertisements telling us of upcoming Veterans Day sales. That type of promotion always saddens me. I would hope there could be notifications of ways to honor our veterans as the upcoming date is announced.
Perhaps there could even be a notification on your electronic device that would announce that on Monday we will honor those who served and are serving in the military. Every other type of announcement comes into our world with a bell ringing or musical announcement.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day commemorating the signing of the agreement that ended World War I at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918 (the 11th hour of the 11 day of the 11th month). This federal holiday was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
Did you realize the day does not include an apostrophe in the word veterans? The explanation that I had heard and then later read said this day is not a singular day that belongs to veterans, but it is a day set aside to honor all veterans. The day to honor veterans is a time to pay tribute to not only those who are serving but those who have served.
I would urge you to take time on Monday (and on every other day as well!) and say “Thank you” to a veteran or send a care package to someone serving in the military. How grateful we should be since it is because of their service that we are able to worship freely and that I am able to write my thoughts for sharing freely.
My heartfelt thanks to each veteran today and to each of those who is serving at home and abroad and to their families, too. Your service is appreciated.
REMEMBERING
Last week when the television in our home was turned to certain channels, the pictures were jumbled and unable to be watched. The channels not only included cooking channels that this columnist enjoys and sports channels for the Clockman with one channel even set to record an event later that evening. So a remedy was sought.
I called the provider that we pay for our television viewing only to listen as I was told the volume for calls was high. I tried calling multiple times and finally after a 10-minute wait, a woman’s voice greeted me.
I was asked for my telephone number and then asked for a password. When calling this television provider before, I had never been asked to set up a password. I had my account number, but I was told that wasn’t useful.
The provider had been purchased by another company, which required additional security checks, the woman explained. I could not do anything without establishing security checks. All I wanted to do was report a problem at this residence for this account.
With the woman’s insistence, I set up a four-digit numerical password (something in that statement doesn’t seem quite right). The woman then told me I needed a security question. She gave me four questions as a security code of which I could select one — all dealt with favorites.
I selected my favorite actor, naming Cary Grant — a definite favorite of mine. It was also the first name that came to mind and I wanted to expedite this process so I could get to my area of concern, our non-working television channels.
The woman questioned my selection repeating the name and asking me to repeat it. I did and then spelled the first name for her. She then said, “Let me add her name.” I was floored — she had no idea who Cary Grant was and had actually referred to my favorite male actor as a woman.
The customer service representative asked me to name my favorite actor. I did, and she had no idea. She then asked if he was in the 1970s as if that might be a great while ago.
I said no. He was in the 1940s and 1950s. I believe this famous actor had even starred in some movies in the 1930s.
Honestly, I am not that old but love watching Cary Grant in movies with Katherine Hepburn such as “Bringing Up Baby” or in the Alfred Hitchcock classic “North by Northwest.” There was “Arsenic and Old Lace” and “The Philadelphia Story,” and perhaps my favorite “His Girl Friday” — yes, another classic involving a newspaper office. Most of these I have on DVDs to watch again and again.
When I recovered from my frustrations in attempting to report a concern over our television reception, (by the time the call had ended, the channels were in service once again), I was saddened that someone had never heard of a marvelous actor — yes, a legend. I would hope that we would all remember prominent actors, singers and musicians and each one who has had an impact on our lives.
We are part of every book we read, the movies we see and each one with whom we come in contact. Those who have gone before us are important in our lives and should still be remembered. I hope we will be able to share the greatness of those we have watched and come in contact with so others will know of them as well.
I wish I knew the name of the young woman who answered the telephone call last week at our television provider. I would love to send her a Cary Grant movie — perhaps “Houseboat” with Sophia Loren. Then she, too, could become a fan of Cary Grant — a legendary actor and now security listing.
GOOD NEWS
It was with joy, that I read the signboard this week in front of Jreck Subs in the Twin Leaf Plaza. The signboard announced the Sub of the Month as Thanksgiving! That is wonderful news for this columnist.
The Thanksgiving sub at Jrecks is delicious, a favorite. I literally wait the entire year for the inclusion of that selection on the menu! There will certainly be a stop made this week.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Life becomes easier and more beautiful when we can see the good in other people.”
— Roy T. Bennett
