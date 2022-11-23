For me, our gratitude should be expressed each day. We should never forget to give thanks for each marvelous aspect of our lives and for the marvelous people who touch our lives every day.
Thursday has been designated as a federal holiday, a day set aside to give thanks for the autumn harvest. Although the date has changed, the proclamation declaring Thanksgiving Day as a national holiday was made in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln. I am grateful that a day has been set aside for giving thanks, but I feel passionately that we should never wait until a designated holiday to share our thanks and gratitude.
I feel so privileged to be able to share my gratitude with you. There is so much to be grateful for this year.
How grateful I am for our family. What joy each one brings. I am so very grateful for the gentleman most of you know by the name as The Gardener.
There is even one woman in Massena who now refers to him as The Phantom. (I have been instructed to never use his name in this column. And since The Gardener is also the proofreader of this column, that rule must be followed!)
I first met this gentleman in college. We dated throughout our college days and have been married for 56 years. How grateful I am.
Our entire family brings such joy: our two grown sons Joel and Gregg, Carmen and Rahael and our grandchildren Lindsay and Dylan; sisters and brothers-in-law; and everyone in our extended family.
This year, my thoughts have frequently been on my life with the Massena Observer (now the Courier Observer). How grateful I am for a stop at the Massena Observer office on Main Street in the fall of 1978.
After writing down that date, I could hardly believe I have been writing for more than 40 years. Amazing!
I had taken a friend to Massena. She wanted to pay for her subscription to the Observer. I stopped and went in for her; Editor Pat McKeown was sitting at her desk. She called me back — the editor had a plan for coverage of the communities near Massena, providing full coverage for the local newspaper.
It seems this columnist, at that time, was writing letters to the editor. When I would stop with my letter, I would invariably complain that the paper only covered our area when there was “bad” news to report!
Editor McKeown wanted me to cover the news of Salmon River Central School and the communities in my area: Bombay, Akwesasne and Fort Covington. Pat wanted all the news covered including human interest stories.
When I initially refused the offer, Pat kindly reminded me of my constant calls for positive and continuing news coverage of our area. How could I refuse her?
How grateful I am for Editor McKeown, who had a marvelous vision of the local news coverage — there were three of us called upon to cover our towns: me, one for the Norwood area and one for the Brasher Falls area.
How grateful I am, too, that Editor McKeown took time to teach me what was involved in covering the news of the day. She wanted “just the facts” and stressed I must have both sides of every story.
I would literally type my work on copy paper — yes, I actually pre-dated computers at the office. If there was cutting and pasting involved, that required scissors and tape.
I am so grateful for Alex Mitchell, who introduced me to so many including the Homemakers in Snye. What a complete joy it was to visit the Homemakers and watch and share their story as they prepared the splints and made the most beautiful, extraordinary baskets.
I soon learned, though, Editor McKeown’s assessment of how long it should take to cover a story was inaccurate. When you stopped in Snye, it was for the day — there was coffee and the most delicious food and always stories to share.
I am grateful for having the wonderful opportunity at the Observer. What a marvelous job I have — through my writing, I have had the privilege of meeting the most fascinating people. And when we met, I then had the opportunity to ask every question I would want to know the answer for — and then I get to share everything I have learned with you.
I am grateful for each beautiful individual I have met through this column. I have learned so much from each of you — especially that the north country is filled with the most beautiful, kind, caring people.
How grateful I am that with computers I had the opportunity to type at the office. What fun!
Massena dignitaries would gather when the newspaper arrived at the office to discuss the news of the day. The discussion around the editor’s desk was fascinating. And there was a dark room upstairs where Mark Simeon printed his pictures.
There was lunch at Tiffany’s and birthday parties organized by Mary McGee. Time spent at the office was always a joy.
And then the newspaper went to a daily publication. I found I couldn’t meet the deadlines for a daily and expressed my concern to then Editor Ryne Martin. It was Ryne’s suggestion that I write a column.
How grateful I am for that suggestion. What a joy it has been to be able to continue to be in touch with those in the community and share your beautiful acts of kindness each week.
I am grateful for each editor who has been part of my journey for their guidance, patience and friendship: Pat McKeown, Ryne Martin, Joe Gray and Jim Murphy.
My thanks to each one who makes sure the news is not only published but distributed. My thanks this week to those who operate the printing presses.
I will never forget bringing in a picture I had taken (and The Gardener developed in our darkroom at home). That photo was to appear on the front page. That day, I met with Editor Charles Kelley and had the amazing opportunity to actually see my picture on the front page coming off the press.
This week I am grateful for Editorial Page Editor Jerry Moore, who works diligently each week to make sure my column finds its way to the printed page and online as well. How grateful I am for his skilled assistance each week.
I hope you, too, will take a moment this week and express your thanks for the recording of history — for that is what this newspaper represents.
I am especially grateful for each of you who faithfully reads and responds. What fun it is to meet new and marvelous people through this column — a woman in an aisle near the shoe department of Walmart who recognized my photo from the printed page. What fun!
How grateful I am to be able to put both feet on the floor and walk to our kitchen and pour a cup of coffee. If you are able to read this printed page, be grateful for eyesight and the ability to read.
And tomorrow as you gather around your dining room table: If there is a turkey in front of you, you have so much to be grateful for. Take a moment and share your gratitude this week — say thank you to a neighbor, friend or family member.
My heartfelt hope this year is that you may each have a joy-filled Thanksgiving. May you find gratitude in your heart, not just on a designated holiday but each day of the year ahead.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The root of joy is gratefulness. It is not joy that makes us grateful; it is gratitude that makes us joyful.”
— David Steindl-Rast
