We have so much to be grateful for every day

Take time every day of the year to express gratitude for the many blessings you have. Howard Cohen/Tribune News Service

For me, our gratitude should be expressed each day. We should never forget to give thanks for each marvelous aspect of our lives and for the marvelous people who touch our lives every day.

Thursday has been designated as a federal holiday, a day set aside to give thanks for the autumn harvest. Although the date has changed, the proclamation declaring Thanksgiving Day as a national holiday was made in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln. I am grateful that a day has been set aside for giving thanks, but I feel passionately that we should never wait until a designated holiday to share our thanks and gratitude.

