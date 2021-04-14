Numerous television talk shows and news broadcasts have included a segment featuring a Texas beekeeper, Erika Thompson.
This beekeeper, who operates Texas Beeworks in Austin, sometimes places bees in their hive by scooping them with her bare hands. The pictures I saw were amazing, showing this beekeeper with no bee equipment whatsoever — her face, arms and hands exposed.
I was fascinated watching her working with the bees. I have never donned bee equipment or actually worked with bees but have lived with a beekeeper nearly my entire life — and I do love honey.
My father was a beekeeper. My sisters, our mother and father all worked to place the empty comb in each frame for the bees to fill with the delicious, heavenly sweetness of their honey.
I watched as my father dressed in his bee equipment, even on the warmest of days, to work with the bees. I learned early on (after multiple stings) that the bees generally aren’t happy when moved from hive to hive or when in contact of any form by a human.
I know this from experience. One day, I decided to watch the bees from a closer vantage point only to have them decide I shouldn’t be squatting and peering into their hive (I had no bee equipment to wear).
Soon, the bees now angered over my interest let me know they weren’t pleased and I was stung multiple times. My mother covered each sting with baking soda and water, and I survived my bee encounter. I still loved the honey but had absolutely no interest in assisting with any bee activities.
A few years ago at our Bombay home, the Gardener noticed our apple trees were no longer producing fruit. He said they needed the pollination of bees. The Gardener had been a beekeeper in high school and decided returning to that activity would assist in our apple production.
Bees were ordered, and we traveled downstate in a one-day excursion to Waverly for his bees. The Beekeeper was a success, and apple production increased — as did honey production, for which I was most grateful.
There were no trips downstate last year, so bees were ordered and arrived by UPS. Our thanks to the UPS deliveryman who arrived with the Beekeeper’s “packages” of bees.
Sadly, the bees did not survive our winter. So new bees were ordered.
We received a notice last week that these bees would arrive through the mail. The Beekeeper went to the post office to let our mail carrier know about the arrival of his bees and that he would gladly drive to the post office so she wouldn’t have to deliver mail with bees riding along.
When the bees arrive, the Beekeeper will don his equipment complete with headgear and arm coverings. Unlike the televised Texas Beekeeper, I have been assured the Bombay beekeeper will wear gloves and transport the bees safely to their new Bombay home.
WARMEST WISHES
Lori Collins will celebrate her birthday Sunday. Time spent with Lori always makes my day a very good one.
There was a trip to Hairitage House on East Orvis Street last week. As I drove to Massena, I was grateful to able to see this amazing woman and spend time with her now on a regular basis. I am so grateful, too, for the time Lori spends in preparing her salon for each of us so we feel safe as I sit in her chair.
I had the marvelous opportunity to visit with Lori. It is always wonderful to hear about her family. Lori is remarkable — always there for family, friends and clients who soon become friends.
My heartfelt thanks, Lori, for your caring heart and for always making my day much better after time spent in your chair. My warmest wishes for only the best as you celebrate this year.
DAFFODILS AND CROCUS
Many years ago, my sister gave me two wooden tulips. They are lovely, painted pink complete with green stems and leaves.
The wooden tulips are perfect to place on my coffee table after Christmas as I anticipate the arrival of spring. This week, I noticed the wooden tulips as I looked for somewhere to place the beautiful, freshly cut daffodil now in a vase for enjoying in our living room.
The forsythia bush is in full bloom beside our home (actually, I think there are four bushes in bloom) with crocus displaying their beauty in the flower gardens nearby. I believe spring has arrived.
How thoughtful my sister was to think of me and send these lovely tulips, but it is time for them to be put away. The wooden tulips will be placed in the cupboard to help anticipate spring next year. How grateful I am to live in the north country where we can see, feel and enjoy the arrival of a new season.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Where flowers bloom so does hope.”
— Lady Bird Johnson
