Last week as I prepared what I wanted to visit with you through this column, comments made by the new president of NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders were on my mind.
I wrote my thoughts for this column, but later concerns weighed on my heart.
And before I sent my column to my editor, I deleted that entire section.
I had initially written about celebrating each day.
As I thought about the words I had written, my heart was touched by so many lives of family members and friends who are dealing with a great deal on a daily basis.
Some have faced hospitalizations, some treatments for cancer and many others the loss of loved ones.
How difficult their days must be was all I could think about as I wrote.
My concern for those dealing with so much — especially the past two years of a pandemic — found me rewriting this entire section of my column last week.
After I had deleted my words, my thoughts continued to be on the celebration of each day.
The television was on, and a chef prepared his specialty food items for the morning news program.
Chef Rodney Scott wore a shirt that stated, “Every Day is A Good Day!”
There it was — my thoughts on a T-shirt proudly worn on national television.
I read about this chef online (honestly, to make sure I had his name right!).
When I did, I learned that he has that phrase on the wall in his restaurant to lift the spirits of his customers.
This week, I decided I would share my thoughts.
My heart aches for each one who is suffering and dealing with so much.
It is because of you, though, that if we wake up and it is morning and we can walk to the kitchen and prepare coffee, we should be grateful!
When the then-Massena Observer’s offices were on Main Street, Tuesday and Thursday mornings were busy there.
People were in town then to shop, eat breakfast at Tiffany’s or stop at the town office next door.
They would all stop to purchase a newspaper and discuss the latest headlines, many times stopping to question the editor or reporters on what they had written.
If I was fortunate to be in the office when the newspapers arrived and the doors opened, it was a truly marvelous experience.
What fascinating discussions occurred as the passers-by stopped.
I am sure I have shared this before, but I love one comment I overheard one morning at the office.
A gentleman stopped to purchase his newspaper.
He cheerfully called out to everyone in the office, “Good morning!”
An individual behind a desk nearby asked, “What’s good about it?” to which the gentleman immediately responded, “It’s morning!”
I have remembered that comment and repeated it many times.
How grateful I am for each new morning.
The office greeting came to mind once again as I watched an interview with the new president of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders Sandra Douglas Morgan.
“I’ve never had a bad day,” she told the television interviewer.
When the reporter questioned her on this statement, this president of a NFL team responded, “I’ve had different days, but never a bad one,” adding “If you’re alive and moving, it’s a good day.”
I know the past few years have been extremely difficult for so many.
The changes for each one in just daily living have been hard.
I also know so many who are having difficult days.
Knowing what others are going through, though, makes my good day even more meaningful.
And perhaps if we are having a very good day, we could lend a listening ear to a friend or family member, send a card or even call to say “Hello!”
We could certainly share our good day with another.
It brings me great joy when I receive an email on a Sunday morning as a friend shares her daily routine stopping by a shut-in with a shared online service or visiting another with a desired snack item.
This week, I urge each one celebrating a good day to share your day with another.
Perhaps because of the pandemic and concerns even now of COVID-19, we should be more grateful than ever of each new day.
If it is morning, it is definitely a good day.
And if we are moving, we can greet one another with a very “Good morning!”
CREATING MEMORIES
Although I hate to admit it, there have been more spills in recent years.
Ice cream seems to always find its way down the front of my shirt as I enjoy dessert with my coffee.
I find spills and stains frustrating, to say the least.
I heard a comment recently that I absolutely love.
An individual during a cooking segment was hesitant about trying a huge sandwich for fear of a stain on her dress.
She was told by the chef that she was “creating memories, not stains!”
I loved that thought.
What fun to think of a stain involving your favorite food as creating a memory!
Leaving our home with stains on my clothes still isn’t something I care to do, though.
I think I will smile about creating a memory as a stain appears on the front of my shirt but will change that shirt complete with a memory of lunch or coffee and will then leave our home to hopefully create a beautiful memory with family or friends — over coffee!
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to a faithful column reader who researched the eastern phoebe after reading about our nesting neighbors.
We have multiple bird books, which we have referred to for identification of the feathered friends in our yard.
I have never seen the full description of the life of the eastern phoebe before Sandra shared what she had learned.
She said the phoebe is friendly without being intrusive.
I also learned the phoebe can observe from nearby. I would agree; the birds fly near and sit on the clothesline watching as we enter and exit our home near their nest.
They have never scolded us like the robin whose nest is also in our yard.
What fun to read about our phoebe neighbors, who have now left the nest.
The four babies all left the nest last Wednesday morning, which now stands empty.
My thanks to Sandra for reading, researching and sharing.
And thanks, too, to Hollis who some time ago identified our eastern phoebe for me.
What fun!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
