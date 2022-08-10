One evening this past week, we found ourselves watching the 1950s television program “Perry Mason.”
At least for me, it is great fun to watch the repeated “Perry Mason” programs. We have seen each one countless times but find it such fun to guess the role of the characters and try to remember who the guilty party was in each episode.
The episode we were watching was one we hadn’t watched a great deal, with one witness an actor we don’t remember seeing before. The witness was testifying for the prosecution.
In his brief appearance on the witness stand, the “expert” detailed tire tracks at a murder scene. The Gardener immediately stopped the image and asked if that was Hal Smith.
I agreed with his assessment. Yes, there testifying as an expert was Massena’s own Hal Smith, who is best known for the role he played on the “The Andy Griffith Show” as Otis Campbell.
We paused the credits to make sure our visual assessment had been correct. Hal Smith was listed as portraying Moulage Man.
What fun! As I began to search the connections with Massena, I discovered this gentleman had been included in the Legends of Massena display at the Mercantile Building for the Mega Reunion weekend.
I also learned Hal Smith was a 1936 graduate of Massena High School. A proclamation was adopted by the Town Board in 2016 declaring Aug. 24 as Hal Smith Day as the actor’s 100th birthday was celebrated.
We are glad we noticed the brief appearance in a favorite 1950s show of Massena legend Hal Smith. I hope the Massena Legends display will continue to be available for viewing and that Hal Smith, along with each legend with connections to Massena, will continue to be remembered.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
My warmest birthday wishes are sent this week to Mike Gagne. Mike will celebrate his birthday Saturday.
What a terrific gentleman. It is always a joy to visit with him.
Although, that joy doesn’t include football season. Mike is an avid Pittsburgh fan. And on days when his Steelers play my favorite team, the Jets, the conversation — I hate to admit — is usually one of Mike’s joys!
Take a moment this week and stop at The Salon on Main Street and wish Mike a very happy birthday!
WITH THANKS
My heartfelt thanks this week to Erin at the Walmart curbside pickup area. We are so grateful for this service. And although I shop more often in store now, our main groceries are purchased through the curbside service.
Each one who selects the items on our list for the week has been marvelous. The associates who load our groceries also are to be commended. We appreciate the work each one performs.
This past week, though, Erin went beyond the dictates of her job. As we pulled into the parking spot and I took out my phone to call letting them know we had arrived, the door to Walmart opened.
Erin came to our car with our groceries before I had even called. Amazing!
She then noticed an item in our groceries that might be considered damaged (although it was still edible). Erin immediately called for the item to be replaced. How kind and thoughtful.
I have always been grateful for this lovely young woman’s concern for each customer. On this day, I was especially appreciative — the item she had replaced was one purchased for the visit of our son! My thanks this week is for Erin, the Walmart associate who made sure our groceries were exactly what we wanted.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and a wonderful place to shop where caring clerks make sure the customer has exactly the right item in their grocery bag? I certainly think so!
A CHILD’S VOICE
Recently, I have had the marvelous opportunity of hearing the voice of a small child in a room where I was on a Sunday morning. What an absolutely joy to hear the sweet voice of a child!
As I listened, I realized our sons are grown, and their friends who were frequent visitors in our home are grown as are their children. Our grandchildren are in their 20s as well.
It is wonderful to sit with our family, and I love times spent with our grandchildren — texting and sharing messages and pictures is such a joy. Time with friends is also a treasure, but the voice of a child brought a smile and such a feeling of joy.
I remember my mother-in-law suggesting we meet someone five years younger each year. I realized with that dear voice on a Sunday morning, it has been a very long time since I have actually met and spent time with a young person. How sad that is!
Hopefully soon, I will be able to meet the young woman whose voice has touched my heart — and her mother, too. What a joy to meet new friends, especially one a few years younger while visiting and enjoying the friendship of those I have now known for a few years.
INTERNATIONAL COFFEE ACCLAIM
Our son Gregg recently vacationed with his friend in Greece. The photos of the country were spectacular. The photos of the beach and landscape in Greece, although extraordinary, though, weren’t my favorite.
My favorite photo was of a large sign that was displayed on the sidewalk in front of a coffee shop. “Coffee Makes Life Better” were the words written boldly on the perhaps 4-foot-high sign. Yes, my favorite!
MEMORIES
It is always great fun hearing from column readers each week. A few weeks ago, when I mentioned a chef’s advice that we should think of stains on clothing not as stains but as creating memories, one reader wrote that all her clothes are memories!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.”
— Karl Barth
