News reports the past few weeks have announced baseball spring training begins this Saturday, with opening day just a month away on March 26.
I am sure most of you are aware that I am not a fan of baseball. I love hearing news, though, that spring training is beginning because with that announcement, I know warmer, coatless days cannot be far behind.
Last week, I received a marvelous email from a loyal column reader. “Thoughts of Spring!” was the announcement in the subject line. The writer told me she had been thinking of the Gardener and his seed planting.
She had stopped at Big Lots in the Harte Haven Plaza and noticed large bags in front of the store. Initially, she thought they were bags of rock salt for winter use. She looked closer, though, and discovered they were bags of organic potting soil.
“It warmed my heart and put a big smile on my face,” my friend said as her thoughts turned toward spring and planting. She told me that if the Gardener was looking for potting soil for the seeds he has ordered (and received!), he now knows where to find it. “Think Spring!” she said as she ended her note.
What fun to be able to anticipate the change of seasons and look with hope and anticipation for the arrival of spring. Let’s continue the countdown until the beginning of a new season — spring!
The official date for the beginning of spring is March 19. If you count the way our sons once did for any special event, you don’t count today and you don’t count the day of the event. With that counting method there are only 28 days until the arrival of spring!
WITH THANKS
My heartfelt thanks to David P. at Bear’s Den this week. Saturday morning as we began our trek to Massena for a morning commitment, my chauffer (aka the Gardener) noticed my gas gauge was on empty. It was chilly Saturday morning; in fact, I don’t believe the temperature had risen above zero.
The gas cap didn’t open initially. Our poor gas attendant David had to work to make sure it opened, working the frozen gas cap with his fingers. He then scraped ice that remained from the Chauffeur’s earlier scraping. Our gas attendant completely cleared our windows and made sure we were in readiness to travel to Massena.
My sisters in California are always amazed when I mention gas attendants — where they live there are none. Each one must pump their own gas and care for their car.
How grateful I am for gas attendants and on a chilly Saturday morning. I am especially grateful for gas attendant David P., who went beyond the dictates of his job as he pumped our gas. The north country is a marvelous place to live where neighbors are so kind to lend a helping hand on a Saturday morning.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Robert Hampton will celebrate his birthday Saturday. Robert is a terrific gentleman and an avid sports fan. He not only can tell you which sporting event is scheduled, but he can tell you who won and who scored the winning goal or won in the event.
If you want any result from local scores, college sporting events or one that is nationally televised, Robert will have that information. I am sure Robert picked a favorite driver in the Daytona 500 this week and can tell you who won that first NASCAR race.
Happy Birthday, Robert. You certainly deserve the very best as you celebrate this year. Have a wonderful birthday celebrating with your parents and many friends.
FLIP PHONE
I smiled this week as I watched a segment on NBC’s morning news program “Today.” The news anchors were discussing a resurgence and rebirth of the flip phone!
The Clockman (aka the Gardener) has a flip phone. That phone is his by choice and serves him well for the calls he makes away from home. He has had that same phone for years now.
In fact, I believe the flip phone was purchased shortly after the ice storm when we were without phone service for a number of weeks. In those days, there was no service at our Bombay home. We actually had to drive down the road to make a call using our flip phone.
At times, I would attempt calling from the farthest wall in a guest bedroom. There was an upgrade a few years ago, but the same flip phone was charged yesterday for use this week.
The new flip phone looks like the cellphone I have, a flat larger surface. This phone folds in half closing the cover. The news anchors and reporters discussing this new phone were excited about it.
The cost was finally mentioned. It seems this new flip phone costs $1,500.
That is when I smiled: $1,500 for what was described as a flip phone. The Clockman’s flip phone cost $15, and he can reach anyone he wants.
He can even take pictures with it. But since it is not connected to the internet, there is no place for his photos to go. Perhaps there might be a new flip phone in his future — or perhaps not.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”
— John F. Kennedy
