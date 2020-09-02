Yesterday, I turned my datebook to a new page — a new month has begun.
The calendar by the telephone tells me it is September with Labor Day celebrated on Monday.
Labor Day is the opportunity we have to pay tribute to the workers in the community for the contributions they make.
I feel that this year more so than any other, it is crucial that we honor our workforce — those who are providing the needed services so we can stay safely at home.
Each store that provides curbside pickup is appreciated.
For our home, the Walmart online ordering with curbside pickup is an amazing service.
We are so grateful to each worker who selects our groceries and needed items and has them prepared when we arrive.
And how grateful I am for the laborers at Home Depot and Tractor Supply for curbside deliveries — including a much-needed washing machine!
My personal thanks to each individual who delivers needed packages to our home: our mail carrier, UPS and FedEx deliverymen.
They bring packages day after day never complaining, always so helpful.
Each one serving the public is to be commended.
How can I adequately thank the health care workers, those on the frontlines including doctors and nurses, first-responders, firefighters and police officers?
Our local doctors and nurses in offices and hospitals are there for each of us, too — caring for us, answering the telephone with concerns, adjusting appointments and addressing medical concerns the safest way possible.
Many are providing telemedicine visits.
Dentists and hygienists now treat patients through new cleaning and disinfecting procedures.
How grateful I am for each one who is working so hard to provide safe care.
I am so grateful for those who are wiping shelves and counters clean and disinfecting surfaces.
Teachers and school staff are working diligently to make sure schools are within compliance to keep our children safe.
As we begin to venture out, each one at a drive-through window masked and in readiness is appreciated, too.
How grateful I am for those at the Tim Hortons window at Western Door and Dunkin’ near our home and Subway, too.
The young woman at Dunkin’ who makes sure my ground coffee order is just what I needed is appreciated.
Not only does each one have to clean and prepare much more diligently but now has to deal with orders and service through a mask.
My thanks to everyone at Subway, but today especially for Devan who always makes sure our order is taken over the phone for delivery through the drive-through window.
Although we haven’t stopped at any restaurant yet, I know some who have and are appreciative of outdoor dining and the preparations made to provide meals.
How busy each one is with lines longer than usual, but each one is kind and friendly and willing to help.
And for that I am most grateful.
Each one who helps with the local food banks is a worker deserving of thanks, too.
The food lines are long for food distributions and calls numerous.
How grateful I am for those who volunteer their time and to those who work beyond the dictates of their jobs to make sure our neighbors and friends have the food they need.
How grateful I am for our north country clergy who have worked diligently to provide for the spiritual needs of their congregations virtually, adding Zoom instructions to their sermon preparations.
They have made sure book studies, meetings, visits and even prayer breakfasts are continuing during this time of need — all virtually!
As churches slowly begin to provide for in-person worship, ministers are making sure they have complied with each state and church guideline.
And for that I am most grateful.
My thanks, too, for hairdressers who are disinfecting the spaces and equipment and making sure the guidelines for care are all in place.
How grateful I am for the gas attendants who are serving the public and working diligently to make sure our cars are attended to transport us from place to place.
There will be no Solidarity Parade in Massena on Monday to honor the north country workforce.
I am grateful for those who made the decision to cancel the parade because of the novel coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety of neighbors, families and friends.
I hope, though, there will be a tribute on Monday for workers throughout the north country who are working extremely hard this year to provide for each of our needs and to make sure this is a safer world to live in.
Take a moment and express your appreciation this weekend, write a note of thanks to a worker or smile through your mask and say a quiet “Thank you” this Labor Day.
WITH THANKS
My heartfelt thanks this week to Brian in the meat department at Price Chopper.
When I stopped early on a Wednesday morning, it was Brian who made sure my shopping list was complete.
Although the item I was looking for that morning was not exactly in his area, he took time to make sure the item I needed was found.
And for that I am most grateful.
AND ON SUNDAY
Sunday morning, I decided to go through the drive-through at Tim Hortons at the Western Door.
I stopped to place my order and questioned a menu item.
Shawna was on the other end of the speaker (she was so kind and helpful I asked who was behind the speaker when I stopped at the window).
The line was long on Sunday morning, but this young woman was friendly, kind and so helpful.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and purchase coffee and bagel bits on a Sunday morning?
I certainly think so!
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Courier Observer reporter Bob Beckstead celebrates his birthday on Sept. 8.
What a terrific reporter!
My heartfelt thanks, Bob, for your patience with my questions.
What a joy it has been visiting with this fine gentleman at the office — I do miss being able to stop by from time to time.
Have a wonderful birthday, Bob, with limited board meetings and major news stories to cover that day.
Enjoy! You certainly deserve only the best as you celebrate this year.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity.”
— The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
