Don’t you think most people have the desire to enjoy happiness and live with joy? I think so and if articles in magazines, features on television programs and chapters in books that I am reading are any indication everyone seems to be seeking joy. I saw a book on a store shelf recently titled, “Growing Grateful.” Yes, I made the purchase and am now reading about grateful moments and how to develop your mindset to enjoy life.
A physician who I have listened to on a morning television program, Dr. Jen Ashton has published a new magazine, “Better.” I respect Dr. Jen’s comments and sharings on life. The magazine was in the check-out aisle as I left Price Chopper last week so the purchase was made. Yes, there is even a section in the magazine about achieving happiness and joy!
Recently I read that Canadian researchers have found singing with a group doubles your production of the hormone cortisol making you happier and more relaxed. I read that singing, especially with a group, can bring joy.
Music has always been part of my life. My father had a beautiful voice and was always involved with choirs and groups. He played the piano as well and could be found at the keyboard or hosting a jazz group at our home. Records were always played on the stereo or while visiting my grandparents’ home records were played on their victrola. The music played was soothing and uplifting – fun and touching.
And then I started piano lessons at about the age of six. I loved learning about the piano and playing the simple tunes in my first lesson books. My teacher was strict – I learned, but I can honestly say lessons and practicing as my teacher required did not bring joy.
There have been definitely moments of joy during time with my high school marching band and choir especially our college choir. When the notes are singable and the group has practiced for hours or days and when all the voices blend together – there is joy.
I smiled at this study, though, thinking about the times of frustration when a musical score was extremely difficult and stress was added to my life. There was also stress when a choir I was part of had difficulty and no parts blended.
I believe completely music does bring joy – yes, when I listen to a favorite CD or a playlist shared by Dalton on CKON or when I sing in my car traveling to and from Massena. There is joy from time spent with friends in a choir I meet with each week – joy not only when we sing together, but joy as we visit over coffee following rehearsal. There is joy when that choir sings beautifully a musical piece we have rehearsed together. And there is always happiness when things don’t go as well. Somehow being together to sing, we find joy through wrong notes and the beauty of a song sung.
I hope this week is filled with joy for you. Perhaps your joy is found in the beauty of a north country sunrise or nearby flower bed. And perhaps your joy can be found this week as you sing together with friends – in a choir, in the car or with Dalton or Rene in the morning or noontime.
On a Monday evening trip from Massena, I noticed the traffic stopped near the casino. My sister whose travels near her home in Los Angeles takes her on city streets, shares her driving experience and traffic stops in the city. There are cars and accidents to deal with as she drives to purchase groceries. Our sons both live in and near New York City with traffic jams there frustrating and time consuming.
The traffic stop on my way home was a quiet, peaceful stop. The geese families who live nearby, were crossing the road. Large trucks and cars were all stopped as the geese crossed for their evening. As I waited in line, I saw the beautiful large white bird flying nearby – a white egret I learned now many years ago.
Now perhaps 20 years ago, I received a telephone call from a friend who lives in the community of Snye. There had been a sighting of a large white bird. The white bird was so impressive the caller thought perhaps a photo should be taken to share in the then Massena Observer,
I drove to Snye to the exact spot that had been described to me, but no bird. There were countless tips to Snye to watch for the white bird, but the bird seemed camera shy. I even enlisted the kind assistance of Observer reporter and birder Beryl Bond. Beryl told me the bird was an egret and knew exactly where and when we could find it. In the early morning hours we watched patiently for the egret, but there was no appearance of the big white bird.
And then one afternoon as I drove to Snye for another event, the bird appeared along the roadside. The stately white figure stood and let me exit my car and take the picture that did appear in the newspaper. As I watched the egret near the roadside of Route 37, I remembered the earlier sighting. The egret this summer has appeared to live with the Canadian geese and seems quite content to soar skyward and from pond to pond letting passersby enjoy the beauty of his or her flight.
Life in the north country is marvelous in so many ways, but on my Monday evening drive I was grateful for a peaceful, quiet traffic stop on Route 37 where not only did drivers have the privilege of pausing in their daily routine, but had the marvelous opportunity of watching the geese family return home after a day in ponds across the road – and enjoy the spectacular beauty of a white egret in flight.
My thanks this week to Art McGee at Western Door. It is always such a joy to stop at the local gas stations near our home. Each gas attendant is so pleasant, kind and helpful. There are always cheerful greetings and good wishes for the day. Stopping at Western Door when Art McGee walks toward your car is such a joy. My heartfelt thanks, Art, for your caring assistance. I am so grateful to be able to visit as our car is filled with gas for travel.
“Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and caring to change a person’s life.” Jackie Chan
