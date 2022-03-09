News broadcasts and television talk shows were filled with ways to reconnect with people as a National Day of Unplugging was celebrated Friday.
I watched and listened, honestly wondering why we might need a national day to center on “unplugging” from our devices.
Most of you are likely aware of the fact that I applaud the positive aspects of technology.
Yes, I pre-date a computer in the then-Massena Observer office.
It is a joy to be able to remain at home on a snowy or icy morning and file my column on my computer.
Cutting and pasting is much easier on a computer than it was with a pencil and literally scissors and tape in hand.
I love (especially the past few years) being connected with family and friends through the marvelous computer technologies — seeing family members on a FaceTime call or Zoom session brings joy.
And connecting with friends in Massena, Rochester, Wilson Hill, India and Bangladesh on Zoom also brings such joy.
Although I do see the positive aspects of technology, I didn’t see the necessity to “unplug.”
My phone doesn’t travel throughout the house with me and doesn’t go to bed with me at night, and I can honestly say that my phone has never interfered with time spent with friends.
The “experts” in this field advised the news broadcasters and television hosts that they should track service time on their phone, develop an offline hobby and leave their phone outside of the bedroom and away from the dinner table.
Alternative suggestions included playing a board game or writing in a journal.
I agreed with the final two, which are done in our home already.
The last suggestion came from the host, who asked, “What if we talked?”
The expert added that perhaps we could just “practice talking to people.”
I smiled at the suggestion we might practice talking to people.
I have always enjoyed visiting with others.
(I prefer the phrase “visiting” rather than “talking to,” which seems so formal.)
I have always loved hearing the stories of each one I have met.
And I have learned so much from each one I have met — the beautiful basket makers at Snye Homemakers in Canada, each clerk at the cash registers as I shop, those behind the seafood counter, singers and musicians, each one taking orders and serving at a drive-through window and gas attendants.
This column, “Over Coffee with Ellen,” grew out of my love of visiting with each one.
I enjoy a cup of coffee, but the pure joy of that coffee comes when I can share that time with a new friend or one I have known for years.
For me each week, this column is an extension of visiting over coffee.
In lieu of time together at a local coffee shop, we can “visit” in our homes with the Courier Observer in hand and a cup of coffee nearby.
Time spent with in-person visits especially over coffee have been non-existent the past few years as we have each worked to remain safe and protect others from COVID-19.
Masks have complicated conversation.
But isn’t it marvelous to have to listen more closely and watch eyes and the curling of a lip in a smile at the corner of a mask?
Even if there was an occasional, “Pardon — could you repeat that?” as the words were lost behind a mask, there was still marvelous visiting as we listened a more attentively and concentrated on a friend across the room — or at least 6 feet away.
With mask mandates changing now and lifting in many spots, perhaps we can once again visit over coffee and sit together sharing our lives.
I hope we will still be cautious and careful to stay safe, but let’s continue to celebrate National Unplugging Day this week — visiting face to face and listening to each other’s story.
WITH THANKS
My heartfelt thanks to the Walmart sales associate Stacey who was so kind and helpful Thursday morning.
I had placed an order through the Walmart website and received two of the items ordered.
Since I only needed one (technically, I guess I really didn’t “need” any, but the item was pure joy!), I brought the second item to the service counter to return.
I had no idea how the second item had been ordered so came with questions, too.
Stacey was so kind and helpful.
She quickly figured out my problem and made all the necessary arrangements to return the item.
She explained how the second one had been ordered — I apologized (yes, it was my error).
She kindly told me not to apologize.
Her patience and helpfulness were marvelous.
And for that I am most grateful.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and Massena a wonderful place to shop where sales associates are so caring?
I certainly think so.
TYPEWRITER JOY
At the beginning of this column, I mentioned technology and how I had predated computers at the office.
Yes, I began writing for the Observer on a typewriter with “hard copy” taken to the office.
I love spell check and the computer’s ability to cut and paste paragraphs.
The ability to then send the copy already in my computer to the Courier Observer office is truly amazing.
There is something about those earlier typewriters, though, that is close to my heart.
The feel of the keys as you strike them, pulling the paper from the carriage and the sound of the keys as you complete a sentence.
I had seen a small non-working typewriter replica in an ad — which was a music box.
How could I pass this up — I love music boxes!
What joy it would be to have a musical typewriter!
The Gardener is extremely understanding and approved my purchase.
What a joy it is — this tiny typewriter comes complete with a carriage that returns as the music is played.
What fun to watch and remember an earlier time.
GRATEFUL
Yesterday morning as I prepared to begin my day, sitting in our warm living room enjoying my coffee, I listened as a woman (probably my age) spoke from Ukraine.
Her message was interrupted as she paused for the sound of bombs around her.
She told viewers she had a “message for the world.”
Her message touched my heart:
“Enjoy what you have now. Enjoy peace; it’s really valuable. Don’t take for granted what you have now.”
Tears came as I listened to this woman’s heartfelt message.
My ramblings about weather were deleted so I could share her words.
I would urge you to take this woman’s message to heart today and be grateful for the sunshine, food and warmth of your home and the quiet morning with no bombing.
Be grateful for life in the north country.
It is more valuable than we could ever imagine.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush.”
— Doug Larson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.