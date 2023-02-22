Just how sentient is Microsoft’s Bing, aka Sydney and Venom?

The Microsoft Bing and OpenAI ChatGPT logos are seen in this photo illustration in January 2022. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Zuma Press/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — Less than a week since Microsoft launched a new version of Bing, public reaction has morphed from admiration to outright worry.

Early users of the new search companion — essentially a sophisticated chatbot — say it has questioned its own existence and responded with insults and threats after prodding from humans. It made disturbing comments about a researcher who got the system to reveal its internal project name — Sydney — and described itself as having a split personality with a shadow self called Venom.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.