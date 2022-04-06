Pollinated apple trees are all the buzz this spring

The Gardener in our home can also be referred to by the title The Beekeeper.
He kept honey bees as a teenager in Massachusetts. A few years ago, when our apple trees were not producing, he decided we needed bees at our Bombay home.
My father also was a beekeeper. So I grew up with family activities of preparing the comb boxes for the bees to fill with their honey, boxing honey for sale and gifts and, of course, eating the heavenly sweetness of the honey.
Initially, The Beekeeper and I would travel downstate to pick up the colony of bees. It would be a day trip — you can’t exactly stop overnight with bees buzzing in your vehicle. Neither the bees nor motel owners would be thrilled with bees stopping for an overnight.
Our trips traveling with the bees were a success, and the bees pollinated the apple trees. I am pleased to say we have had marvelous crops of apples since that time — plus the most delicious honey for eating.
As with so many others throughout the country, the bees have had a difficult time surviving the winter and fighting diseases. I am not the beekeeper and honestly don’t know the reasons why — I know there are countless procedures to assist them in wintering in the north country. Usually, though, there is a need for at least one new hive of bees to replace one that has been lost.
During the past few years, I think we have all learned to order online. But did you realize you can order bees for delivery?
That is a very good thing for The Beekeeper and me — for there is no longer a day trip to the Pennsylvania line. How difficult, though, for our poor mail carrier! The Beekeeper notifies the post office when he receives word the bees are on their way — traveling from Georgia to the north country on a chilly April morning.
We have received the email notifying us that the bees are in transit. The package of bees actually has a tracking number! I am watching the tracking process; The Beekeeper is waiting for a telephone call from the post office with hives in readiness.
When they arrive in Bombay, The Beekeeper will go to the post office for his package of bees. I honestly can’t imagine any mail carrier actually wanting to drive a route with buzzing bees in the back seat!
Hopefully before our next visit over coffee, the bees will be safely in their hive. Yes, even bees can be ordered online and tracked on the internet and then delivered to your doorstep. Amazing!
WISDOM AT THE PUMP
There was a needed stop for gas on Sunday. As I drove home from Massena, I stopped at Western Door. It was a chilly overcast day, but a familiar face appeared at my window as I asked for my gas tank to be filled.
What a joy it was to see gas attendant Art. I have known him for a number of years, and I am always so grateful for this gentleman’s kind, friendly greetings.
He asked about my husband and family, and we discussed concern over the people of Ukraine. And then Art turned my thoughts toward positive thinking.
“Wasn’t yesterday a beautiful day?” he asked. It was — Saturday was perfect. I thanked Art and drove to Tim Hortons for coffee, which I had missed earlier.
As I waited for my order, I thought about what Art had said about the previous day being a beautiful day. I was ashamed to admit I had forgotten about the beauty of the day before — I was only thinking about the potential for rain ahead.
My thanks to Art for reminding me of the beauty of a Saturday in the north country. We must never forget the warmth of the sunshine or the beauty of a north country spring day.
SPRING’S ARRIVAL
Spring has officially arrived. The crocus in our front flower bed are in full bloom.
What a joy — yes, a hallelujah moment! Their beauty on a Monday morning was a wonderful reminder that spring had arrived in the north country. Monday was a beautiful reminder of a north country spring day — the backyard was snow covered with flowers blooming in all their glory in the front yard!
SEASONAL TREE
A stop in a Malone business recently made me smile. As I entered, there was an evergreen tree in front of the door.
The evergreen tree was decorated with colored Easter eggs and spring flowers. What fun to see a decorated tree — not just at Christmas, but changing for each month. (I believe there were Valentines in February and Shamrocks in March!)
When I saw this tree, I smiled while thinking of Martha McLean. When I would visit her in St. Regis Nursing Home some time ago, there was a tree in her room — decorated completely for each month’s celebration.
Perhaps we should start a new custom — monthly celebrations with trees decorated to complete the festivities. Or perhaps we could just enjoy the handiwork of others and the beauty of their decorated trees on Main Street.
That would be the better choice in our home where our feline friend, Tigger, enjoys any plant growing in our home and decorations put out for beauty. For Tigger, the decorations are placed for his enjoyment — each is a cat toy!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The root of joy is gratefulness.”
— David Steindl-Rast
