One 800-square-foot laboratory at Rutgers University in central New Jersey is equipped to make more than 1 billion prescription pills a year. Its manufacturing process is faster, cheaper and more precise than traditional methods, potentially reducing reliance on factories abroad. The technology also can be used to make drugs currently in shortage, including cancer treatments. Why, then, isn’t this major manufacturing innovation more widespread?

Most drugs are made using batch manufacturing, a laborious, multistep process that stretches across continents. Storage and shipping between stages can compromise quality. Reliance on overseas manufacturers, meanwhile, is risky: About 80% of key drug ingredients are made outside the U.S., predominantly in China and India, where U.S. regulators have uncovered serious breaches of manufacturing standards. Should China cut off pharmaceutical exports, as some policymakers have warned, the domestic stockpile of lifesaving medication would run out in a matter of weeks.

