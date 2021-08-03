I am into self-promotion. Not the “notice me” variety, although we’re all guilty of that occasionally.
I mean self-promotion as in giving myself titles. As a husband, I dubbed myself Mr. Wonderful. At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a volunteer group that builds beds for needy children, I appointed myself Director of Headboards. In my larger family, I have anointed myself Head Songwriter, a budding Irving Berlin.
I just sold my first song this week over the Internet to Melissa from Buffalo. She wanted to surprise her father for his birthday down in Queens. I hope she gets home to sing it to him in person. She fed me a volume of family stories and fatherly foibles that stoked this musical spoof with plenty of gags, all set to a favorite family Irish tune — “No, Nay, Never.”
I dreamed of writing these spoofs regularly in my retirement. I even posted a notice on my website three months ago. But I’m not hiring a marketing company to promote my side hustle. I’ll let people like Melissa search me out. She was the first person to hire me and it wasn’t work; it was pure fun. Putting together lyrics became a celebration of her father’s life and care for his family mixed with a lot of good-natured ribbing.
Before I went public on the Internet, I must have written 20 songs for members of my extended family. Extended may not capture the scope of our clan. My father, Francis, was one of five children. I have 20 paternal first cousins. My mother Eileen’s side is even larger. Apparently, Grandma Nora Maxwell was listening to the sermon when the priest said “be fruitful and multiply.” She delivered 12 children. When you subtract the daughter who died as a 7-year-old and the two nuns, the remaining nine children produced 48 grandchildren.
Of course, there were six of us Hollerans growing up. So as time passed and stories grew, there was always plenty of fodder for lyrics.
This whole mess started about 30 years ago as I listened to Phil, a friend and news editor at the Rochester morning newspaper. He was best known for sagely telling me, “Keep your head down and your mouth shut.” After I disregarded that career advice, I listened as he told me about writing a song for his mother when she turned 80. What a personal, priceless, heartfelt gift. I loved the idea, but I had to spin in some of that Irish Catholic snarkiness.
My mother’s sister, Lois, was the first to endure the spotlight. After she left the convent, she led a less-regimented lifestyle and began to take trips to Ireland with my mother and her sisters. Eventually, they went on a cruise where she met a ship’s engineer. She promptly was skewered by my mother for dating “Mr. Goodwrench.” Subsequently, she met the love of her life, Bruce Doud. We routinely kidded him that you were not just marrying Lois — there was a long line of in-laws standing next to the altar.
So at the reception, using the inherited talent of my father, Fran, I stood and delivered her wedding song – The Ballad of Uncle Bruce, set to “The Black Velvet Band”:
Her eyes they shone like the diamonds
You would think she was queen of the land
She’ll get half of my loot, and a new house to boot
Now I’m stuck with the whole Maxwell clan
Lois didn’t get off any easier when she turned 70. Have you ever heard the tune “No, Nay, Never”?
And it’s no, nay, never, no nay never no more
Can I claim that I’m 50, when I’ve aged 20 more
My sister in Morristown, Maureen, was nailed twice. In retirement from teaching art in the Catholic schools in Virginia, we trotted out a Dublin street ballad about a fishmonger named “Molly Malone,” also nicknamed the Tart with the Cart, although Maureen’s version became the Tart with Art Cart.
When she and her late husband John celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, one of the funnier lines was how she unwittingly hollered during her daughter’s high school lacrosse game. She meant for her youngest to start a fastbreak, but it came out as “Take it off, Caitrin.”
My brother Fran was notorious for declaring martial law one time when my mother left him in charge of me, Matt and Anne Marie. If you didn’t listen and follow orders, he marched around the house and delivered blows with a wooden spoon. Years later, Anne Marie gifted him a wooden spoon with a small caricature of Hitler (we joked at that time because we didn’t comprehend the depth of Hitler’s depravity). It was all covered in Fran’s song, “Franny Boy” set to “Danny Boy.”
My mother’s sister, Helen Murphy, ran a dairy farm north of Utica with her husband, Bob. With flyswatter in hand, Aunt Helen became a crack shot for all the pests that entered the farmhouse. So if you ever heard the tune, “Who Threw the Overalls in Mrs. Murphy’s Chowder?” you know it translated easily into “Who Let the Barnflies into Mrs. Murphy’s Kitchen?”
Our friends Dan and Susan Macpherson were an easy fit to McNamara’s Band on their 30th wedding anniversary, especially since he taught instrumental music for almost 30 years.
Oh, me name is Dan Macpherson, I’m the leader of this clan
I was a wild colonial boy, even traveled Ireland
I play my bass and clarinet, when lit I play the spoons
But I’m best known ’round Penfield for my baying at the moon
I even ventured into Broadway showtunes and skewered “If I Were a Rich Man” for my lovely neighbors, Murray and Deb Tanzman, on their joint 60th birthday party.
One of my favorite Irish ballads has always been “Red-Haired Mary,” about a fellow who meets a lass on the way to the Dingle Fair, then fights her old boyfriend, a tinker, to win her hand. That seemed a natural fit two years ago when my daughter, Claire, was married. She met a few fellows at Alfred State College before she met her eventual husband on the track and field team bus. But she endured Karl with a K and Fish Boy before her Prince Charming, Brian, emerged. As my mother once said, you’ve got to bring home a few strays until you find one worth keeping. I’m not sure if that was a social commentary or a compliment.
You can’t write these ditties unless your subjects are willing to be spoofed. But you also need to have a self-deprecating sense of humor. So when my wife, Mary Frances, turned 50 and took a new job at Rochester Area Community Foundation, I recycled “The Black Velvet Band” and made myself the brunt of the refrain in “The Bad-Judging Mary Fran.”
Her eyes they shown like the diamonds
You would think she was queen of the land
Though she found a job, still her husband’s a slob
Lord knows she was dealt a bad hand
Jim Holleran, a Morristown native, is a retired teacher and registrar for the Rochester City School District, and former sports editor of the Democrat and Chronicle. Reach him at jimholleran29@gmail.com or view past columns at hollerangetsitwrite.files.wordpress.com under Reflections of a River Rat.
