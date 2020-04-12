EVANS MILLS — For the Christian community throughout the world, this year will set the stage for a different kind of Easter. There will be no congregate worship services or celebrations; family gatherings for Easter dinners will be limited; and traveling out of state or country will be virtually non-existent.Yes, it will be a different kind of Easter this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed the thoughts of many.
Thoughts of this situation having no solution or end state have probably crossed the minds of thousands of people. Will there be a light at the end of this particular tunnel?
Therefore, it appears that what is needed is a rallying cry for all, a cry that will bring inspiration and encouragement to all within hearing distance. Our nation’s history is filled with rallying cries. For example, one of the most famous rallying cries or battle cries ever is “Remember the Alamo!”
This was the cry of a civilian army recruited and trained by Gen. Sam Houston to inspire his outnumbered and outgunned regiment to overwhelming victory over a Mexican army that had left no survivors except women and children at a mission site known as the Alamo. This victory at San Jacinto in April in 1836 was a significant one and helped establish the state of Texas.
At present, the world scene seems to present an Alamo situation as the novel coronavirus continues to claim the lives of thousands. Deaths are occurring by the hour in places all over the world.
This includes people of Christian persuasion as well as non- Christian persuasion. Young people, old people, male and female, tall and short, etc.
These deaths have no common denominator! For many, this may appear to be a hopeless situation. For many, is not the fear of death their greatest enemy?
However, for the Christian community there is a rallying or battle cry, namely, He is risen! That means, among other things, we do not have to fear death any longer. That is the bold proclamation of all four Gospels of the New Testament.
“Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen …” (Luke 24: 5-6)
Jesus did as he promised: “Then he said to them, ‘These are the words I spoke to you while I was still with you, that all things must be fulfilled which were written in the law of Moses and the prophets and the Psalms concerning me.’” (Luke 24:44)
This rallying cry is intended to strengthen the Christian community, inspire the Christian community and encourage the Christian community to face whatever the world brings and in the midst of it all to “love one another as I have loved you … ” (John 13:34). In the midst of this crisis, be an encourager to someone, be a Good Samaritan for someone, be a ray of hope for someone, be a “living letter” of the love of Jesus Christ for someone.
Because he lives in us and among us, we can be beacons of hope for others. A better day is coming because we trust in the promises of the scriptures, and that hope will not disappoint us. Continue to let God’s word dwell richly in you! (Colossians 3:16).
Final thought: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation or distress, or persecution, or famine or nakedness, or peril, or sword? … Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.” (Romans 8:35, 37)
The Rev. Steve Nagler of Evans Mills is a chaplain at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. An ordained minister with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, he previously served as a chaplain in U.S. Army from 1985 to 2005.
