Crystal Early, senior director of communications and recognition, works in the cafe zone at the Kforce corporate headquarters at Midtown, 1150 Assembly Drive, on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Tampa. Kforce, a staffing and professional services company that is one of Tampa Bay’s largest public corporations, is getting ready to open its new headquarters in Midtown Tampa, some 18 months after selling its Ybor property to Darryl Shaw. The new office is designed to be a little smaller, with hybrid work front of mind. Dirk Shadd/Tribune News Service