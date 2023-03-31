Solar is needed
Tom Graser

In the process of informing myself about Canton’s solar future, I have attended meetings of the Canton Town Board and the Planning Board. I have listened to County Planners, the St. Lawrence County(SLC) Legislative Counsel and a Legislator, SLC and NYS Farm Bureau representatives, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management representative, an Environmental Economist, Canton’s Fire Chief, and a Clarkson University Field Biologist.

I have learned the following. In 2019 NYS passed the NYS Climate Leadership Community Protection Act (CLCPA), initiating the goal of reaching 70% renewable energy usage by 2030.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.