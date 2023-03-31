Solar is needed

In the process of informing myself about Canton’s solar future, I have attended meetings of the Canton Town Board and the Planning Board. I have listened to County Planners, the St. Lawrence County(SLC) Legislative Counsel and a Legislator, SLC and NYS Farm Bureau representatives, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management representative, an Environmental Economist, Canton’s Fire Chief, and a Clarkson University Field Biologist.
I have learned the following. In 2019 NYS passed the NYS Climate Leadership Community Protection Act (CLCPA), initiating the goal of reaching 70% renewable energy usage by 2030.
To achieve this goal, Industrial Scale Solar Arrays (over 20 megawatts) are needed. To accomplish this as swiftly as possible, procedures set forth in the existing Article 10 of the Public Service Law (“Article 10”) review process were superseded by the Major Renewable Energy Development Act (the “94-c Process”).
Also newly established was the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (“ORES”). ORES and 94-c were established to fast track the approval path for NYS solar development, overriding local zoning laws in the process. To achieve its 2030 goal, NYS is developing 22 mega solar projects. Canton’s 1700 acre, 240 megawatt, Rich Road Project (RRP) by EDF Renewables, is one of the 22. These 22 Industrial Scale Solar Arrays, coupled with many Community Solar Arrays (Canton has 7), will achieve NYS’s 2030 goal. Community Solar Arrays are anything under 20 megawatts. Brownfield and large rooftop solar array construction is inadequate in size to achieve the 2030 goal. Proximity to the grid for connection is a necessity. Power generated by Canton’s 7 Community Solar Arrays is connected to National Grid and STAYS IN CANTON, states the Canton Town Planning Board. Canton straddles the Energy Smart Path, from NYPA on the St. Lawrence River, Massena to Clinton. The second section is Croghan to Marcy. The Energy Smart Path also contains the Iroquois Natural Gas Line. The RRP is adjacent and connected to the Energy Smart Path, supplying downstate power needs. Financial benefits from the RRP can flow to the Town of Canton as Host Community.
As an example, if all goes as expected, the 500 megawatt Hecate Energy Cider Solar Project LLC (twice the size of Canton’s 240 megawatt RRP), located in the NYS Host Communities of Elba and Oakfield, Genesee County, successfully negotiated over the course of 10 meetings the following terms. See citation: “Solar Project to shine on towns of Elba, Oakfield, and county with growth capital.” December 8, 2022, The Batavian (Newspaper). “Thirty year revenue predictions result with those entities each garnering $12 million to $19 million each, plus a residential utility bill credit of $2.5 million and special district taxes of nearly $5.8 million.”
“In the shorter term, each entity is predicted to receive anywhere from $504,463. to $989,739. from the deal in the first year alone,” says Steve Hyde, CEO Genesee County Economic Development Center and Jim Krencik, Marketing and Communications’ Director.
“Negotiations were tough,” says Steve Hyde. Working together, the towns, the county, and the IDA, participated with Hecate Energy. They knew “if it were left to NYS, the state would be doing it for free”.
Additionally, Canton can benefit if its citizens engage with it to achieve the most that is possible in its position as Host Community. Road maintenance from heavy equipment use is a priority. A minimum clear cutting of trees is desirable. Generous setbacks of arrays would enhance the southern approach to Canton on Rt. 11. Visual mitigation could be best achieved with as mature and tall as possible a planting of conifer trees between Rt. 11 and the arrays. Adequate high, full berms where appropriate could also help achieve this.
Thorough, detailed decommissioning plans could protect Canton’s future. Clarity regarding pesticide use under the arrays is needed. Periodic soil testing beneath the arrays could monitor agricultural quality.
