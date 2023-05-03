News reports this past week have been filled with stories about the upcoming coronation on Saturday of King Charles.
I smiled when one reporter commented that most of the viewers probably weren’t around and hadn’t seen the last coronation of Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth, 70 years ago.
At least one of that reporter’s viewers had seen that coronation — this columnist (yes, I am that old!).
Seventy years ago, my parents had no television set. Our neighbor had a small black-and-white television.
I was invited to go to her home and watch.
On the small screen, I was able to see Queen Elizabeth crowned.
On Saturday, I am sure many of you will easily turn on one or two television sets in your homes and watch the coronation in color.
Perhaps you will watch on your phone, laptop or iPad.
What fun to be able to watch an event across the Atlantic Ocean so easily — and in color, too.
Yes, times have changed and isn’t that a good thing?
Historical Society Sale
This week I learned the Bombay Historical Society will hold its indoor flea market and vendor sale the weekend of May 19, 20 and 21.
The event will be part of the Bombay Townwide Garage Sale and will be held at the Bombay Rec Park Pavilion.
I will share the news of this event again before the weekend but wanted you to know so you could put it on your calendar.
I also wanted to let you know about the weekend sale in case you might want to reserve pavilion spaces or to be put on the organization’s garage sale map.
If you would like to reserve pavilion spaces or be placed on the free garage sale map, you are asked to contact Linda at 315-705-5529 or Mary at 518-358-4115.
Pavilion spaces are $15 for indoor spaces with $10 the cost of an outdoor space.
RADIO LISTENING
Last week I mentioned podcasts, which at least for me is a new aspect of technology.
As I described listening to a podcast, I mentioned The Gardener’s comment that it was “Just like radio.”
What fun to open the print edition of the Courier Observer and see a picture of a radio from an earlier time at the top of this column.
Readers pointed out that listening to a radio broadcast several years ago is different than a podcast today.
Years ago, we would all gather around the radio at the specified time for the program.
Yes, as one reader pointed out, we could only listen to a program in the 1950s at the time set for that program.
Today with podcasts, we can listen wherever we have our devices and whenever we chose to — how marvelous!
Both the earlier radio broadcasts, though, and podcasts involve listening.
My niece, who lives in California, discovered a new connection between old radio programs and modern technology this week.
She had just read this column (yes, she is able to read in her home across the country through NNY360.com online!).
After reading the column, she was riding in an Uber.
My niece could hear an “old” radio program as she rode to her destination.
She asked the Uber driver what she was listening to.
It seems you can actually listen to the old radio programs such as Jack Benny, and George Burns and Gracie Allen on Sirius FM radio.
What fun!
We can listen to radio broadcasts from a few years ago — we just need to make the right connections!
Thanks, Diva, for reading and listening.
The adage “Everything old is new again!” seems appropriate this week.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Our neighbor Ken Smallman will celebrate his birthday Monday.
Ken and his wife, Carole, are wonderful neighbors, always there whenever there is a need at our home across the road.
How grateful we are for life in the north country with caring neighbors nearby.
My warmest wishes, Ken, for only the best as you celebrate.
Have a terrific day. Enjoy!
WITH THANKS
With heartfelt thanks to each one at Price Chopper who has gone out of their way in the past few weeks to help shoppers.
A few weeks ago, I was unable to find an item on my shopping list.
There didn’t seem to be an associate in the aisles as I searched.
I left the aisle and noticed a few gentlemen from the meat department working at the refrigerator cases along the back wall of the store.
I stopped saying I realized this wasn’t in their department but asked where I could find canned pumpkin (yes, that was my lost item).
Immediately, all three gentleman said, “Every department is our department!”
They didn’t just tell me the aisle number, but they took me to the aisle where I found the item I needed.
How grateful I was for their patience, kindness and helpfulness that day.
A friend was celebrating a birthday this week.
I wanted to send her flowers for her special day.
I called Rhonda in the floral department at Price Chopper.
How cheerful she was and so helpful.
She called the afternoon we had planned for a delivery.
Rhonda was concerned because she hadn’t been able to reach my friend.
We made connections and the beautiful arrangement was delivered.
How kind Rhonda was and so concerned about having the flowers I had ordered delivered on my friend’s birthday.
How grateful I was for Rhonda — what a joy it always is to visit with her.
There is a regular stop at the seafood counter at Price Chopper for salmon.
The gentleman behind the seafood counter is always so helpful and kind.
Visiting with him each week is an absolute joy.
I purchased my salmon Sunday morning and continued my shopping.
As I came around a corner near the meat counter, I noticed a shopper in a riding shopping cart.
He was trying to reach an item on a top shelf, which that shopper appeared to find difficult.
Just then the gentleman from the seafood counter, I believe his name is Jeremy, came from a door in the back — he was extremely busy but didn’t hesitate in offering his kind assistance.
He immediately reached to pick up the item the shopper was reaching for.
“I’ve got it” he said as he asked if he could help with anything else and went on his way — so easily and quickly lending a helping hand.
My thanks this week for kindness shared while shopping.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow you gotta put up with the rain.”
— Dolly Parton
