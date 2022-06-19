Father’s Day is Sunday. Maybe the most neglected holiday of all the greeting-card holidays. There is nothing fancy about Father’s Day. There are no brunches or breakfasts in bed or floral deliveries.
Dad’s get the day off. They get to go fishing or play golf or take a trip to a ballpark. Things that they probably were going to do anyway.
I guess fishing or playing golf or sipping beer in the sunshine are slightly more enjoyable with a little less guilt, but still, it’s nothing out of the ordinary.
My dad died a few years ago and I had no real reason to be thinking about Father’s Day or fathers in general until I went to the Ike Noble Fields rededication celebration a couple Fridays ago.
That was Father’s Day.
For a solid hour we heard tales of fathers, giving up their weekends, giving up their money, sacrificing their social lives so their sons could play baseball.
Back in 1963, when the original fields were being developed, that’s the way it was. Boys played baseball. Now, one of the main reasons the old fields have been replaced with a state-of-the-art facility is that it needs to be accommodating to both boys and girls. That’s the way it should be.
It was different back in the ’60s. Today’s fields were built with the help of state grants and architects and professionals of all stripes. In the ’60s it was a bunch of guys and their kids, picking up rocks, shoveling dirt, planting and watering grass and using Porta-Johns.
At the rededication celebration, we heard about fathers who weren’t there for just their kids. They were there for every kid. Ike Noble, the guy who started it all, didn’t even have kids! Don’t say he wasn’t a father to every boy and girl who has taken the field since that first season in the ’60s.
The bar for being a good father is, unfortunately, pretty low. People used to say I was a good father because I bought a tandem bicycle and used to take my preteen daughter on long bike rides through the Ohio countryside on the weekends.
I was going to go on that bicycle ride anyway. Taking her along, meant I felt better about stopping at ice cream stands and felt better about the ride I would take the next day by myself or with my friends.
The fathers we celebrated on June 3 didn’t do what they did for recognition. They did it because it was the right thing to do for their kids and for their community.
Every parent who takes their kids to baseball practice or lacrosse practice or hockey practice or music and dance lessons are doing what good moms and dads do.
And the parents who run the show, who collect the money, who give rides home, who run the concessions and run the leagues and hire the umpires and refs and piano players make it possible for everybody to be good parents.
Now, there are four plaques honoring four men on the concession stand at Ike Noble Fields — Ike Noble, Bernie Proulx, Archie S. Briggs and Michael “Moose” Levato.
Dan Huntley, who helped organize the celebration, said there could have been many more.
The list likely grows longer every year.
Dads don’t expect much. They are perfectly happy with a day of golf or fishing or maybe a tie or a World’s Greatest Dad coffee mug.
Good dads don’t do what they do for recognition. They do it because it is the right thing to do.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer and buys his own Father’s Day gifts. This year it was a watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.