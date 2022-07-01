I have always paid attention to null sounds. Those are the sounds or words we use every day without really meaning anything.
I first became aware of them while reading “The Moon is a Harsh Mistress” by Robert Heinlein. It is a classic science fiction novel set on a colony on Earth’s moon where a computer becomes self-aware.
The computer tech who discovers that the computer is thinking on its own has to teach it how to communicate with humans.
The computer struggles with language because there are so many sounds and words in human languages that are not all about talking. We make sounds and use words like, uh and eh and er and um and you know, to give us time to think, to let our thoughts catch up with our mouths and because of habit.
We all use null sounds when we greet each other. “How ya doin’?” “Great! You?” It is not a real inquiry into your health or state of mind. It’s a way to say hello. When people actually answer those null sound questions, we’re surprised.
“I just said, ‘How ya doin,’ and he started listing off his ailments!”
All this nonsense is not just a reason to talk about one of my favorite books. It is about an encounter I had last week on Main Street.
I was leaving Walgreens, where I had been to see how the Plaindealers were being displayed — because that is a thing I do now — and was getting into my car, which was facing Main Street. A young woman, in a Dunkin’ uniform was walking briskly up the street.
Our eyes met and I instinctively raised my hand and said, “Hi.”
She looked directly at me with a huge smile and said, “Hi! How are you?”
I said, “I’m doing great!”
And she said, “That’s great, you deserve it!”
I do not use exclamation points frivolously. Our short conversation was all high energy.
I got into my car and she walked off down the street.
I am not sure if I deserved to being doing great, but it felt good that one person thought so. Maybe it was a null sound. Maybe she tells everybody we deserve to be doing great.
And maybe we all do.
I have been working on daily deadlines for my entire career and I am having a few hiccups adjusting to a weekly deadline.
In last week’s edition, I ran a story about repairs being planned for some of the bears in the Imagine Nation playground on the Remington Recreation Trail.
The day after I heard about the damage — it was just wear and tear, nothing intentional — I was on the trail and snapped a photo that ended up with a story about the repair.
The story was about the repair, but used as the hook to write about a policy under consideration for the Canton Recreation Department.
The day after the Plaindealer was sent to the press in Massena, I was on the Remington Trail again and saw that the bears had been fixed. The newspaper was going to be on the streets that day and the photo was woefully out of date.
The story is correct, as far as I know, but an update would take another week to hit print.
So, I took another picture, went home and posted it to the Plaindealer Facebook page.
The newspaper is a snapshot. Each story depicts a specific point in time. As soon at I put the period at the end of the last sentence, it stops and the world moves on.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer and thinks about “The Moon is a Harsh Mistress” a couple times a week.
