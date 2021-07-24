BLACK RIVER — This year, New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission will be putting together a new congressional map that also will affect Assembly and Senate districts across the state. Redistricting happens every 10 years after each census in an effort to draw boundaries of congressional and state legislative seats with similar population numbers to make sure New Yorkers have similar geographic representation.
Prior to this commission forming, these legislative boundaries were done by the political parties in power, and were often drawn in a way that benefited them so they’d retain that power. That, we hope, is no longer the case.
The commission must show the public its first proposal by Sept. 15, only after a series of public hearings on the issue. This is where those of us in the north country and Mohawk Valley come into play.
The commission is offering a virtual public hearing for our area on Aug. 5, and it is important we have strong participation at this meeting. The last thing residents in the north country and Mohawk Valley need is a partisan power grab from Albany Democrats who want to draw their own lines.
The Independent Redistricting Commission has been overwhelmingly popular with New York voters since it was enacted by public referendum in 2014. The governor and majorities in both the Assembly and Senate are working overtime to override the will of the people and draw their own political lines.
If we have learned anything over the past 16 months it is that this governor and his top political allies should have less control over our everyday lives, not more. North country and Mohawk Valley voters will not tolerate a political sham when it comes down to representation in our area.
That is why I cannot stress enough the importance of our participation in this process as we can demand transparency. All we are asking for is a fair and truly independent redistricting process based on results from the 2020 census.
Those who cannot attend the virtual meeting on Aug. 5 are still able to submit written testimony to the commission. To learn more about the meeting, please use this link to access updates and how to attend: https://www.nyirc.gov/meetings.
For questions on this or any other state matter, please feel free to reach out to my district office at 315-493-3909 or blankenbushk@nyassembly.gov.
Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, represents the 117th District in the state Assembly.
