BLACK RIVER — The budget process in Albany has continued as both the state Senate and Assembly released their One-House proposals.

Think of these proposals as counter-offers to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal that she rolled out last month. Now that the two houses of the Legislature have presented their plans along with the governor, the three parties will negotiate behind closed doors before crafting a final package due by April 1.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.