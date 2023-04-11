BLACK RIVER — Unfortunately, due to single-party mismanagement, the budget went past its April 1 deadline again this year. The budget is being held up by policy issues that far-left Democrats can’t agree on.
Imagine planning out your monthly spending limits and prioritizing which bills to pay. Now imagine going past the billing dates due to wasting the whole month gathering the details of each charge. You may be charged a late fee and face other repercussions.
However, the Democrat majority and Gov. Kathy Hochul face no late fees or repercussions. They are practically being paid to procrastinate.
The Democrat majority is continuing to push last-minute proposals, clearly indicating that they are inconsiderate of New Yorkers’ time. This moment is an important representation of what to expect from the governor and the Assembly majority.
New Yorkers are patiently waiting to see where their tax dollars go while the Democrats find last-minute ways to increase their taxes. We, as a state, need to start acknowledging the donkey in the room — the Democrats are bleeding New Yorkers dry.
It isn’t a surprise that people are leaving New York for other areas that are more suitable. New York has a lot to offer, and its array of landscapes is something I personally admire.
It’s ironic to see how proposals to “help” are only fuel to push New Yorkers away. We have lost over 180,000 people in the past year.
Adding taxes to streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu will not combat the high spending and debt New York has and will only further add to our out-migration crisis. The additional taxes will burden the lower and middle classes, who are primarily affected by tax increases and enable the state to spend more on unnecessary projects. The budget is at a standstill while the governor persists with her ill-advised housing project and leaders continue to disagree about bail reform.
The governor’s housing plan is another unrealistic approach to helping New Yorkers. Many communities simply don’t have the necessary resources needed to sustain hundreds of new developments.
The governor is demanding 800,000 housing units be built across New York in the next 10 years. It is unrealistic and dangerous to override local zoning laws to produce multi-family homes and apartment complexes in suburban areas.
There is a reason their positions exist and is critical to the functioning of our communities. There are better solutions to solving the housing crisis without disrupting communities, bleeding the pockets of our constituents and disregarding local home rule.
I can at least applaud the governor’s recognition of the problems with bail reform. Both the Assembly and Senate Democrats are continuing to downplay the prevalence of crime and addressing the shortcomings of “reform” is important for public safety.
However, fixing bail reform requires a more detailed discussion. It shouldn’t be negotiated in the budget nor glossed over; it deserves its own special legislative contemplation and vote.
Constituents deserve to feel that public safety is taken seriously. Last-minute changes to bail reform are not sufficient to address crime.
As lawmakers continue negotiations, I am hoping policy issues will be reserved for an appropriate time and the budget can be passed in a timely manner. It is important to stay well informed about the budget and see where our tax dollars are heading.
I will continue to be a voice for all my constituents who want lower taxes, safer communities and more personal freedoms. Please feel free to reach out to my office at 315-493-3909 or email me at blankenbushk@nyassembly.gov.
State Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, represents the 117th District.
