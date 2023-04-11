BLACK RIVER — Unfortunately, due to single-party mismanagement, the budget went past its April 1 deadline again this year. The budget is being held up by policy issues that far-left Democrats can’t agree on.

Imagine planning out your monthly spending limits and prioritizing which bills to pay. Now imagine going past the billing dates due to wasting the whole month gathering the details of each charge. You may be charged a late fee and face other repercussions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.