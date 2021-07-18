ROME — New York recently took a significant step in its effort to reduce its carbon emissions with the completion of the first section of one of several large-scale energy transmission projects underway throughout the state.
The new segment, constructed in the Capital Region, is part of a larger project known as Central East Energy Connect.
It is the first section of New York’s Green Energy Superhighway to open and the first of 250 miles of construction scheduled to take place this year.
This grid infrastructure is something most of us likely see every day and don’t think twice about. But the reality is that the power lines and transmission towers we rely on to deliver the electricity we need in many cases haven’t been upgraded in almost half a century.
When fully realized, the transmission upgrades will bring zero-emission energy generated upstate to where demand is highest in the state: New York City, Westchester County and Long Island.
This is a critical move toward closing the book on what the New York Independent System Operator calls “The Tale of Two Grids,” where upstate New York is mostly carbon free while downstate still relies mostly on fossil fuel generation.
Though the state is investing heavily in renewable energy projects — including large-scale wind operations off the cost of Long Island to reduce downstate’s reliance on fossil fuels — power generation is only half the battle.
All the zero-emission energy being developed will be for naught if transmission bottlenecks prevent it from reaching the communities that need it most. Transmission upgrades also may help prevent the unnecessary development of certain projects that could adversely impact upstate communities.
According to the NYISO’s 2021 Power Trends report, 90 percent of the energy generated upstate comes from zero-emissions sources — including hydroelectric, nuclear and wind and solar. Unfortunately, bottlenecks on the existing transmission system between upstate and downstate limit energy production from these resources.
As a result of these ongoing blockages, 77 percent of the energy produced downstate is derived from fossil fuels.
This number will increase with the complete closure of Indian Point, which officially stopped producing energy this past April.
The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, enacted in 2019, admitted that this grid imbalance was a crucial hurdle to realizing New York’s aspirational climate goals, which mandates 70 percent of the state’s energy generation come from renewable sources statewide by 2030 and a zero-emissions grid by 2040.
Upgrades like Central East Energy Connect utilize existing electric transmission corridors while replacing aging and outdated transmission towers with the latest technologies.
Not only do these projects enable more energy to flow by using existing rights of way, they also minimize community disruption — something for which I have advocated since I served as Oneida County executive.
Once completed, the $615 million Central East Energy Connect project will increase the amount of power than can flow along the 93-mile stretch between Oneida and Albany counties by more than 1,000 MW (enough to power roughly 1 million homes).
A complementary project under construction in the Hudson Valley will keep this power flowing towards the portion of New York’s grid that is most in need of this energy.
By making these improvements, New York is moving toward delivering a more equitable and reliable grid.
Efforts to update our state’s energy highway are crucial not just for residents throughout the state but for our nation.
A recent report from Americans for a Clean Energy Grid identified 22 priority transmission projects, including New York’s efforts, as having the potential to create 600,000 jobs and increase wind and solar generation by 50 percent.
Building resilience into our energy grid is paramount to managing the unforeseeable challenges ahead.
Transmission upgrades, while not as high profile as the energy-generating facilities themselves, are a critical piece in the carbon-free puzzle, and I am proud that my district is playing a key role in that effort.
Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, represents the 47th District in the state Senate. He is assistant majority leader and former chair of the Senate Energy & Telecommunications Committee. He has represented parts of Lewis, Oneida and St. Lawrence counties since 2007.
