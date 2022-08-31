Take time this week to visit with someone special

Last week, there was a stop at the Bombay Town offices.
I happened to wear earrings shaped like a coffee cup (yes, I have numerous coffee-related items in our home!).
One woman at the table asked about the earrings, mentioning their shape.
A woman I have known for a long time, who was seated nearby, immediately mentioned this column and my coffee connection.
As we discussed the column, the woman I had just met suggested I should have brought coffee!
I felt absolutely terrible.
Yes, I should have come with coffee to share as we visited.
Her comment made me wonder if I should have a large thermos ready in my car or perhaps open a Coffee Café food truck!
I love visiting over coffee; that is exactly why this column has the heading it does.
This week, though, I have decided it honestly isn’t the coffee that is important:
It is connecting with friends and time spent visiting and sharing together — now that we are able to once again.
A good friend who I haven’t actually visited with except through emails in perhaps two years and I have been attempting to make a date for “coffee.”
I learned through our messaging that my friend only enjoys one cup of coffee a day.
She was trying to figure out how we could work her one cup into our visit.
It was then that the thought struck me: We can visit over tea (right, Donna), ice water or perhaps a muffin.
I would hope that this week you will take time to visit with a friend in person, if at all possible.
If coffee isn’t your favorite brew, take time together with a cup of juice or lemonade in hand, but take time to connect with another.
I know I am looking forward to time with a friend today — if we both have coffee, fine.
And if we don’t, how special it will be to be together.
WITH THANKS
There is a landline phone in our home — a phone we use on a regular basis.
We place calls from our landline phone and receive calls from family members and friends, many who only have that number to connect with us.
A few years ago, a former student of The Gardener’s (who at that time was The Teacher) called.
He and his wife, who live in Ohio, were in Massena camping at Barnhart.
He called the number he knew from an earlier time, and we connected.
We had a marvelous time together that evening — visiting and catching up on the news of family.
Last week, I picked up the telephone to make a call and found it was not working.
Our telephone service and internet are through Mohawk Networks.
I called the number for Mohawk Networks.
But when the phone was answered, the noise on the line was so loud that we couldn’t exchange any type of greeting and information.
I returned the call from my cellphone (which was working!), and an appointment was set for repair.
The repairmen came to our home and worked to figure out our puzzling problem.
When the problem was discovered, the corrections were made and we had a perfectly working phone once again.
How grateful we were for Rick and Clayton who worked diligently to find our problem and then resolve the issue. How professional they were and how helpful.
We are so grateful for their efforts so we can now make needed calls on our telephone.
During this time, I made a number of calls (more than I care to admit) to the Mohawk Networks office.
Each time I called, the woman at the other end of the phone was patient, kind and helpful.
At one point, I returned a call and began to share my phone difficulties when I realized this wasn’t the same woman I had talked to a few minutes ago.
I apologized and immediately the woman at the other end of the phone told me not to worry:
“It is fine — we all work together here.”
I thought that was the most marvelous response.
Wouldn’t all businesses operate far more successfully if someone answering the telephone could respond, “We all work together here”?
I loved that response and appreciate the helpfulness at the other end of the phone.
Our connections for the internet are also through Mohawk Networks.
When the repairman left our home, he checked to see if there were internet connections — which at that point there were.
After he left, the internet connections were gone.
I attempted on numerous occasions to put my password into each device.
I have said this before:
My mind is not built to compute new technology.
I called Mohawk Networks yet again and asked for Tech Support.
(When I apologized to the woman answering my call for bothering her again, the woman — I think perhaps she is Brenda — responded immediately “That’s what we’re here for!” Amazing!)
A woman in Tech Support answered and again was so kind and patient explaining the workings of the installation made by our repairman.
She also explained exactly how and where I should put my password.
I did as she had said, and everything worked perfectly.
Recently, I had placed an order to a nationally known store (one we no longer have locally).
It was a simple item that was needed.
When it arrived, it was not at all like the one I had ordered.
Calling for customer service is an unbelievable task now.
The service representative I finally connected with was rude telling me I could return my item at our nearest store, which would be at a considerable distance!
The connections were finally made and the item returned, but not before hours of frustration on the phone.
As I listened to the woman on Friday afternoon in Tech Support at Mohawk Networks, I thought about the national store’s representative.
He should take lessons from the local individuals who have been so helpful.
How patient the local woman was and how kind explaining every detail about what I should do.
And not once did she argue with me, disagree or tell me I was wrong!
My heartfelt thanks this week to Rick and Clayton, the women who answered the phone numerous times as I called and the amazing woman in Tech Support.
I can now make phone calls again and send my column via the internet.
And for that I am most grateful.
Isn’t it wonderful to live in the north country where caring neighbors are there to lend a skilled, helping hand? I certainly think so.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Rise up, start fresh and see the bright opportunity in each day.”
— Anonymous
