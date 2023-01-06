The new year starts with a few faces missing from Canton’s critical boards.
Carol S. Pynchon has left the Village Board of Trustees, Robert J. Washo has left the Town Council and Debra Backus has left the Town Planning Board.
Everyone has their own reasons for serving on public boards. In my more than 30 years of sitting in on board meetings, talking with board members and watching the legislative process closely in small communities in three states, most of those reasons are selfless.
It is a cliche to say that it is a thankless job. Most jobs are, unless you work for me. I try to thank the people who work with me and for me as much as possible.
Still, people who sit on public boards don’t get thanked enough.
They don’t get paid a lot, either. Considering the amount of work and time conscientious board members put into their jobs, the pay is a token — something to mess up their taxes.
Ms. Pynchon said she lost friendships over her job. How much money is that worth?
She likely could have saved a friendship by changing a decision, keeping quiet, or looking for ways to abstain. But she didn’t.
Ms. Backus has looked people in the eye and apologized after voting against their wishes. She didn’t have a choice; she went through the process, applied her findings to the law, and voted appropriately.
Mr. Washo is an organic farmer with solar panels on his house and owns an electric car. Figuring out how to protect Canton from being inundated with solar arrays has become almost a full-time job for him.
I have only been intensely covering government in Canton for the last year. What I know about previous boards is what I have read in the newspaper and learned from discussions with reporters.
Canton is well-served. While we will feel the loss of Carol, Bob and Debra, the folks who remain are doing their best, doing their homework and making hard decisions — and not getting thanked.
At the last town board meeting of 2022, Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley warned anyone considering filling in for Mr. Washo that the job is not easy. The town is committee-based, she said. It is not just a once-a-month meeting kind of gig.
There would likely be a meeting every week or several. Because of the increase in solar applications several times last year, the planning board met twice a week.
And, planning board members don’t come to meetings unprepared. There is much kitchen-table work and study before each session.
I have seen more than a few people run for office because they think they have the answers, only to find out they have no idea of the complexity of governing. It may be common sense, but it is more than that.
There are rules and laws, lawyers (another thankless job), thousands of constituents, unforeseen consequences and the tremendous responsibility that your decisions could impact someone badly while improving the greater good.
I imagine, too, that there is a great deal of satisfaction. Like any job, you feel good when it is done well.
Thank you, Carol. Thank you, Debra. Thank you, Bob. It has been a pleasure working with you. Good luck.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. If you have worked with Tom, you know he describes every meeting longer than two hours as “butt-numbing.”
