The calendar has more than one day to be nice

A few years ago, I subscribed to the listing of each day’s national day designations.
Each one is looked over when it arrives in my email inbox with some on my list for celebration. There was a National Coffee Day last week, certainly a day to celebrate by this columnist.
The listing today included a designation of National Do Something Nice Day. As I read that listing, I immediately thought of sharing this idea with you.
I am sure each reader of his column will find at least one time in their day to do something nice. As I thought about it, I asked myself, “Shouldn’t we do something nice each day?”
I also wondered what motivated the committee or panel who makes the decisions on what to set aside as a national day designation. Did those individuals experience days in their lives with nothing shared, no kind words and not one thing done for them that would be considered “Something nice”?
Take a moment and call a friend today, compliment a cashier or wish that cashier well as you leave the checkout aisle. Perhaps you could even send a card, note or text a good wish. Let others know you care — take a moment and do something nice for someone or perhaps the birds at the feeder or turtle crossing the road.
There were two suggestions as to how I might spend my day as I looked at the national day announcement this week. At the top of the listing were the simple words, “Celebrate Every Day!” What wonderful advice from a mass email.
There are so many natural disasters in this world; countries are in the midst of war; and so many are facing health concerns. I urge you to be grateful for each day and celebrate every day.
I know I have shared the words of a Massena Observer customer many years ago. The gentleman came into the downtown office to purchase his newspaper.
He immediately greeted everyone in the office with a cheerful, “Good morning!” A woman at a desk nearby responded, “What’s good about it?” To which this gentleman immediately responded, “It’s morning!”
Celebrate the day — and, yes, please remember to do something nice as part of that celebration.
BEST PLACE TO LIVE
A television news broadcast reported this week on research from the magazine Money listing the 50 best places to live in the United States. During the broadcast, the top 10 best places to live were mentioned. Since Bombay, Massena or the north country were not listed at all, I decided to look over the entire list — hopefully there would at least be a town nearby that might be mentioned.
As I read the article about the listing, I learned the authors had “looked at things that matter most to people: economic opportunities and quality of life.” I went through the entire list and didn’t find any of my favorite places to be listed — Bombay was not listed, nor was Akwesasne or Massena or Malone.
For me, the north country is the perfect place to live — where neighbors honestly care about one another and are there for each other. It is quiet in our home — the trees are lovely, and the land around our home perfect for this time of our lives. We also felt it was a perfect place to raise our two sons.
I think we should make our own listing of the best places to enjoy life thoroughly, where friends become family and neighbors become friends. At the top of that list would certainly be our town and each neighboring community.
Monday evening, The Gardener and I stood in our backyard and were able to watch the space station travel above us in the clear night sky (without the lights of the city our night sky is in full view). We could hear the geese spending the night in the field near us and horses’ hooves on the pavement nearby. How grateful I am for life in the north country, certainly one of the best places to live.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Tomorrow is the birthday of Dan Henry, a truly remarkable gentleman. I first heard of Dan Henry when his birthday was announced where I happened to be that day.
I asked that day if I could mention his birthday in this column, which I did. Shortly after that time, I had the wonderful opportunity of meeting this terrific man and his marvelous family.
Dan makes a terrific cup of coffee and has the amazing ability to record history of Massena and his family through home movies. How grateful I am for his shared recorded history. The home movies are now on DVDs and are marvelous — a record of honor flights taken (my heartfelt thanks for your service, too), a record of the building of the Seaway, the railroad station being taken down — so many events.
My warmest birthday wishes are sent your way, Dan. You deserve only the best as you celebrate with your beautiful family. How grateful I am our paths crossed on a Sunday morning on Main Street.
GRIDIRON JOY
When I first met The Gardener, he was the one who enjoyed watching football games — both college and those of the National Football League. And then The Gardener worked on Saturdays and many times Sunday afternoons — it was then my job to keep track of scores and plays for him began. As I did that, I began to enjoy watching NFL games, especially the games of the New York Jets, which quickly became my favorite team.
Watching the Jets in recent years, I must admit, has been difficult. Sunday, my Jets traveled to Pittsburgh to play Mike Gagne’s Pittsburgh Steelers.
And, yes, my Jets with quarterback Zach Wilson at the helm defeated Mike’s Steelers 24-20. What an amazing comeback, and what a fun game to watch (at least for Jets fans).
A mutual friend had asked me to call Mike or stop by the 181 Salon on Main Street to say “Hello.” I think I will pass this week. I will look for the Terrible Towel in his window indicating a victory for his team before I stop to say “Hello!”
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Find the joy in every moment.”
— Kel Mitchell
Log In
