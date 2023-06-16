My brother-in-law wanted me to have a drone. With a camera on it.
My brother-in-law wanted me to have a drone. With a camera on it.
He knew I was a hobby photographer and that real photographers sometimes used drones in their work. He talked my sister into getting one for my birthday.
I know even less about drones than I do about photography, so I was not quite as ecstatic about it as he was when I had opened the package. But I smiled gamely and tried to look delighted.
Over the winter I got the thing out of its box and tried to see how it worked. I screwed on the propellers and the guards. I put batteries in the remote controller and charged up the drone itself. I hit the “on” button.
It hummed. The lights flashed red and blue. I attempted to calibrate this and sync that. The lights were to go solid when all was ready.
I imagined flying it around the living room and down the stairs to where Rick was watching his four hockey games but I couldn’t get the drone to move. It hummed and flashed and refused to connect to GPS which, apparently, it needs to do before it will lift itself off the blasted floor.
I packed it up and put it away to wait for spring when I could get it outside. It was not lost on me that the inability to connect to GPS while indoors may well have been a feature and not a flaw and I should be just a little less annoyed about it.
Last week, I decided to take the drone outside to the open area behind the house. I topped up the battery charge and loaded the flight app on my phone. I set the drone on the ground, backed away, and turned it on. It hummed and the lights flashed. I calibrated and synced - and the lights went solid.
This is it! It’s ready. I took a deep breath and hit the hover button. When in Hover Mode the drone was to rise to a preset height and hang there waiting for more instructions. Lift off! It rose up and up and up. I realized I didn’t actually know what the preset height was or if it had in fact been preset. And the wind up there was pushing the drone overhead toward me and Rick and his truck behind me. I panicked just a little when I realized I didn’t know how to steer it. I hit the button to take a photo and then immediately pressed the LAND NOW button.
It landed and I was smiling. Rick looked relieved and the truck remained intact.
Wow! I just flew a drone - sort of. And took a picture of - something.
I picked up the drone and went back inside, quite pleased with it and myself. I downloaded the picture and promptly sent it to my brother-in-law. He was as delighted as I was with a photo of the top of my head.
