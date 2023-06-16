The rabbit hole of a reporter

One of the advantages of age is that you can go down a rabbit hole without having to use Google, Wikipedia or Alexa — it is all in my brain.
Last week I had the opportunity to do an assignment with a rookie photographer.
Zach Canaperi, the new photographer, and I went to the opening day of the Gathering of the Orange at the Power and Equipment Museum’s Spring Exhibition in Madrid.
The story is in this edition of the Plaindealer and you can see all of Zach’s photos on NNY360.com.
The Gathering of the Orange is a twice-a-year event where enthusiasts of Allis-Chalmers tractors get together and talk about and look at Allis-Chalmers tractors.
As Zach and I were leaving the museum grounds, Zach mentioned how interesting the event was.
“Best part of this job is that you get to go to things like this, talk to people intensely interested in one thing and learn things in a way that isn’t offered to just anyone,” I said.
It got me thinking about the people I have interviewed over the years whose focus was one topic.
The most interesting was Sherry Hall, who runs the Harding Home in Marion, Ohio.
Marion is where President Warren G. Harding lived as an adult, and the home Sherry runs is the home he lived in with his wife while he was running for president. Sherry is a former journalist who worked for the Marion Star, where I was editor for almost 10 years. If you check out Wikipedia’s Marion Star page, I am still the editor.
Sherry knows everything about Harding. When they were restoring the home, she had records of the Hardings’ renovation before they moved into the house. She knew the wallpaper patterns and the paint colors.
I always felt like if you asked Sherry what Harding had for breakfast on a particular day, she would know.
And that got me thinking of Marion Harding High School, one of two high schools named Harding in Ohio. The two Hardings can get confusing late on a Friday night when you are trying to compile statewide high school football scores — something you had to do in Ohio in those days.
The school’s athletic teams were the Presidents and, yes, the Lady Presidents. But, they were more often referred to as the Prexies. I am pretty sure Prexies was invented by a headline writer at the Marion Star who didn’t have room to fit Presidents in a headline late on a Friday night.
That got me thinking about how weird it was to use one of the local townships in the headlines at the Marion Star.
Just south of Marion was a small township called Pleasant. If you flipped through the pages of old Marion Stars in the musty-smelling bound volumes of newspapers on the abandoned second floor of our office, you would eventually find something like Pleasant man arrested for DWI. I lived there for 10 years and never got used to it.
“At least he was pleasant about it,” I would think each time.
I have yet to get used to the Buckeye car bumper stickers. They are round stickers with nothing but a Buckeye leaf. It is the same stickers the Ohio University football team puts on their helmets.
Every time I saw one, I saw a marijuana leaf. I would be walking through a parking lot and see a nice late-model Lexus with a Buckeyes sticker and automatically think that it was too nice a car for its owner to support the use of marijuana openly. A beat or two later, I would realize what it was. I never got used to it.
That got me thinking about my high school and our Hornet mascot. Is the hornet the kind of stinging insect that dies using its stinger? I don’t know. I need to look that up somewhere, and this is a self-supporting rabbit hole.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. In Marion, Ohio, the biggest hill in town is a railroad overpass, so Tom smiled to himself each time he wrote his home address on Summit Street.
