WATERTOWN — I read Jerry Moore’s June 10 column on the problem of suffering and God’s existence titled “The painful reality of life.” I appreciate his raising the subject since thinking on the big questions of life is necessary in times like this. Here is my response.
How should we relate to a divine being while enduring a lifetime of pain?
This was the first question Moore raised. Harold Kushner’s solution was to deny God’s power and affirm his goodness while Philip Yancy evoked the category of redemptive suffering as part of his answer. As you may expect, Kushner’s view never satisfied me since in biblical and classical theism, to subtract from God’s omni-attributes would put into question whether he is all good, thus neutralizing Kushner conclusion inadequate for addressing the problem of evil.
I noticed Moore didn’t interact too much with Yancey’s proposal, which I suppose based on his worldview would seem irrelevant. Nonetheless, the suffering of Jesus as part of God’s plan of redemption lies at the heart of Christianity’s answer to the second question that Moore raised.
Does God cause suffering?
As Moore took on this next part of his column, he raised an important follow-up question: “But any consideration of a supreme being as the creator and sovereign ruler of everything cannot overlook the fact that physical pain and mental anguish were built into the foundation of the universe. Why?”
By and large I found no issue with this question since it is a good one. However, to limit the possible explanation to God’s judgment is leaving out other options also are found in theistic responses.
So does God cause suffering? My answer is that God includes it. He is responsible for its ultimate place in our world while not directly authoring it. I affirm what is called God’s providence, that is, he can use whatever means (good or bad, sinful or righteous, natural or supernatural) to achieve his most-wise ends. Such ends entail morally sufficient reasons.
Moore noted: “One train of thought is that pain, tragedy and death are the result of our disobeying God. This, however, suggests that all such suffering is justified.” Is this the only train of thought? Although pain, suffering, tragedy and death follow from mankind’s disobedience, it’s not the case that they follow exclusively because of disobedience. The moment we raise the “why” question in the face of suffering, we are evoking a transcendent moral framework — otherwise, the question is pointless. Instead, if we affirm that God has morally sufficient reasons for including evil (whether redemption, man’s exercise of creaturely freedom, judgment or greater good), then the co-existence of God and evil in our world is not at odds.
In order to demonstrate that God’s existence is incompatible with the reality of evil, one would have to demonstrate he lacks morally sufficient reasons (a project that has proven unsuccessful among atheists that avow the logical problem of evil argument against God). There are various versions of theism (Deism, Judaism, Islam, Christianity) with Christianity alone advocating God as a redeemer. To accomplish redemption, God included the allowance of evil and suffering in our world, with specific reference to the crucifixion of Jesus (see Acts 2:22-24 and Acts 4:27-28).
Could God not give us a world free of suffering?
I found this as Moore’s third question raised in his column.
God could have given us a world free from suffering. However, would such a world have been most feasible when considering the main purpose of life? If we grant the existence of God in general and the redemptive God of Christianity in particular, then “knowing God” is life’s ultimate purpose.
Furthermore, lovingly knowing God would require creatures to freely do so in the context of his grace.
I advocate a two-prong approach to the problem of evil: the free will defense (which Moore alluded to in his column) and God’s providence in willing to allow evil to run its course.
I do not think freedom of the will is adequate by itself to account for ultimate evil.
Although mankind’s actions can account for much of the specific occurrences of evil, they cannot explain the ultimate reason for all of it.
In knowing all the possibilities of history, God would have selected a subset in which people would freely choose him or reject him.
As he knew what purpose he wanted to achieve (let us say saving the maximum people possible from sin and judgment), he purposed a world in which the optimal balance between redeemed believers and rejecters is obtained.
Put another way, he could have created a world free from evil. However, it may had been a world in which very few or none would have freely chosen him. Thus, God could have made the world some other way but instead had morally sufficient reasons for creating this one, hence freeing me from Kushner’s proposal (as Moore expressed in his column).
The Rev. Mahlon Smith is senior pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Watertown.
