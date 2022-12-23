While preparing to write this Christmas article, I became involved in watching the end of a movie titled “Sister Act 2” starring Whoopi Goldberg.
Perhaps many of you have viewed it. If not, allow me to give you a brief synopsis.
Whoopi, who is a Las Vegas entertainer, is recruited to help a Roman Catholic parochial school that is on the verge of closing, mainly due to financial reasons. In the process of helping the school, she impersonates being a nun (carry over from “Sister Act 1”), Sister Mary Clarence, and is assigned to work with a class of young and somewhat disrespectful teens.
If you watched the whole movie, you will remember how she transforms this group of teens into a very expressive and animated choir. As a result of watching the last part of this movie, I thought of the word collage.
A collage involves putting pieces together of whatever to form an image, design or picture. Whoopi creates a collage of musical talent by blending together the various talents and personalities of these teens.
Each teen was a unique piece of the collage and contributed to the song they sang to win a choir competition. The song they performed in a creative and rousing fashion was “Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee.”
This hymn was originally written by Henry van Dyke in 1907. He was originally called to be the pastor of Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City. He later became professor of English literature at Princeton University.
In 1907, Henry van Dyke was invited to preach at Williams College in Massachusetts. Before speaking, he handed the college president a note, which included the words of the hymn. He said he was inspired by the mountains he viewed around the college and mentioned the hymn must be sung to the tune of Beethoven’s “Hymn of Joy.”
When he was asked later about the hymn, he replied:
“These verses are simple expressions of common Christian feelings and desires in this present time — hymns of today that may be sung together by people who know the thought of the age and are not afraid that any truth of science will destroy religion or any revolution on Earth destroy the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, this is a hymn of trust and joy and hope.”
May I propose that the celebration of Christmas is also a collage of various pieces fit together through the promises and grace of God. The biblical collage involves presenting a picture of the consequences of sin, resulting in mankind living apart from God. For examples, read through these various Scriptural references: Psalm 14:1-3; Isaiah 5:20-21; Proverbs 6:12-15; Matthew 15:18-19; Romans 3:9-18, 23; 5:12-13a, 18-19a; Galatians 5:19-21; John 1:10-11.
But the collage doesn’t end there!
Now, read through these references: Romans 3:24-26; 5:16-17; John 1:12-13; 3:16-17; Ephesians 2:1-5; 1 Corinthians 1:18-21; Colossians 1:15-22. These are just a few references that help provide the full picture of God’s collage. It is a collage that presents trust, hope and joy in the revelation of a Saviour — God’s Saviour.
As you read these references, may the Spirit of God give you insight and conviction of His truth and reason to be joyful in the midst of living in a broken world. God’s plan of salvation included the birth of Jesus the Christ. This is what we celebrate at Christmas.
From the Christian perspective, if you have Christ, you have life! We receive Christ through faith, believing the Gospel message. That is God’s gift to us. Merry Christmas!
Joyful, joyful, we adore thee/
God of glory, Lord of love;/
Hearts unfold like flowers before Thee/
Opening to the sun above./
Melt the clouds of sin and sadness;/
Drive the dark of doubt away;/
Giver of immortal gladness;/
Fill us with the light of day!
Final Thought:
“God saved you by His special favor (grace) when you believed (faith). And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it. For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus so that we can do the good things He planned for us long ago.” (Ephesians 2:8-10 NLT)
The Rev. Steve Nagler of Evans Mills is a chaplain at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. An ordained minister with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, he previously served as a chaplain in U.S. Army from 1985 to 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.