EVANS MILLS — We have now entered a new year, 2021.
The “ball” still dropped in Times Square to acknowledge the arrival of the new year.
However, there were none of the usual celebrations, which normally would include firework displays from different locations throughout the world.
Nonetheless, the new year has arrived. Many people I have spoken with express their hope that 2021 is a better year than 2020.
That is an understandable response. However, no one knows what the new year will present to us.
So a critical question for all of us to ponder is this: How will you and I enter into this new year?
In my home, I have a little office/den space for writing, reading, contemplating life issues, etc.
There is a yearly calendar on my desk I continue to use.
I flipped the pages to Jan. 2 and was met by this thought:
“Since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us. Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfector of our faith.” (Hebrews 12: 1-2)
The phrase “run with perseverance the race marked out for us” stuck with me.
It gave me a vision on which to focus.
My attitude in facing the new year is critical for it will display an element of my character.
Your attitude in facing the new year also will display an element of your character.
Our character also is displayed through the decisions we make, the deeds that we do, the desires that we have and the goals we strive to accomplish.
For me, a man who displayed tremendous strength of character and lived with a vision was Viktor Frankl.
He was born in Vienna, earned a medical degree from Vienna University, studied under Sigmund Freud and became a world-renowned psychiatrist.
He developed conclusions about mental illness that greatly differed from his famous mentor.
This perhaps was due to the fact that Viktor Frankl was a concentration camp survivor during World War II.
It was an experience that developed in him not only great character but helped him refine his counseling approach.
He endured and persevered through unimaginable hardships.
Also, out of this experience he wrote “Man’s Search for Meaning.”
In that publication, he writes:
“we who lived in concentration camps can remember the men who walked through the huts comforting others, giving away their last piece of bread … everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances …”
Viktor Frankl taught that meaning in life could be achieved three ways: “by creating a work or doing a deed, by experiencing someone in love and by the attitude we take toward unavoidable suffering.”
Following his release from his last concentration camp, Viktor Frankl was able to retrieve a pendant he had given his wife (who died in a concentration camp) on her first birthday during their marriage on which had inscribed these words: “The whole world turns on love.”
Yes, none of us knows what the new year will hold for us.
But let us encourage each other to face each day with vision and character.
Look for ways to make a positive impact on someone else’s life; love others through words and deeds.
And look for signs of God’s grace during your most difficult days!
Final thought
“And not only that, but we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance; and perseverance character; and character hope. Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” (Romans 5: 3-5)
The Rev. Steve Nagler of Evans Mills is a chaplain at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. An ordained minister with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, he previously served as a chaplain in U.S. Army from 1985 to 2005.
