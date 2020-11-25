EVANS MILLS — I suspect this Thanksgiving will be different than ever for most people in the United States and, in particular, those of us who live in upstate New York. The usual family gatherings will not occur this year due to health guidance that has been emphasized as a result of the novel coronavirus.
The year 2020 has presented a world scenario that most people would never have anticipated. The coronavirus infection that has spread and is spiking again has turned this year into a nightmare for many.
Then add to the mix a very contentious presidential election besides the nationwide protests that have occurred concerning police brutality, racial discrimination, supremacist groups, and historic statues and monuments. And let us not forget storms, numerous forest fires, earthquakes, acts of terrorism and the list goes on.
So, yes, reasons for giving thanks to Almighty God seem to be non-existent for many people. What about you?
Sometimes what we need in life is perspective. We need to view life with a different set of lenses on!
I would like to share a story concerning a German pastor, Martin Rinkart, who lived from 1586 to 1649. I offer this story as hopefully another set of lenses for you.
I learned of this pastor through an article from one of the periodicals I regularly receive at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. The periodical is War Cry, produced and distributed by the Salvation Army.
Rinkart lived the last half of his life enduring the Thirty Years War that caused great turmoil and dissension in western Europe from 1618 to 1648. It was mainly a religious war between Protestantism and Roman Catholicism.
Each side was supported by different princes, bishops and members of certain hierarchies who held great political influence. Each side wanted to enforce or reinforce its own version of the Christian faith.
Rinkart was a pastor in Eilenburg, Germany, when this difficult period rose to the forefront. This time also was marked by famine, disease and massive amounts of refugees fleeing from warring factions.
Rinkart focused on his pastoral duties and is credited with performing 4,480 funerals, often doing mass funerals of 40 to 50 people a day including his own wife. During these 30 years, Rinkart refused to allow the circumstances make him a bitter and despairing man. He was a man of tremendous faith and courage, trusting in the providence and grace of the God who revealed himself in the person of Jesus Christ.
While on his deathbed, Rinkart wrote the words of a well-known Christian hymn titled “Now Thank We All Our God.” He wrote the words of this hymn for the benefit of his children. Here are some of the words:
Now thank we all our God with hearts and hands and voices,
Who wondrous things hath done, in whom his world rejoices.
Who from our mothers’ arms, hath blessed us on our way,
With countless gifts of love, and still is ours today.
O may this bounteous God through all our life be near us,
With ever joyful hearts and blessed peace to cheer us.
And keep us in his grace, and guide us when perplexed,
And free us from all ills in this world and the next.
I encourage you (and myself!) to look beyond the current circumstances and sense God’s grace at work in you and through you, like Pastor Martin Rinkart. Have a meaningful Thanksgiving with thanksgiving in your heart and mind.
FINAL THOUGHT
“All things work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purpose.”
— Romans 8:28
The Rev. Steve Nagler of Evans Mills is a chaplain at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. An ordained minister with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, he previously served as a chaplain in U.S. Army from 1985 to 2005.
