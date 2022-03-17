One of the most revered and respected presidents within our nation’s history has been, and I believe still is, Abraham Lincoln.
He received the nickname Honest Abe through the years, which was a testimony to his integrity and upright character. He was a man who knew more failures than successes in the political world and experienced great personal tragedies and heartaches. These included the loss of a young woman he was greatly infatuated with, Ann Rutledge; and the premature deaths of three sons (ages almost 4, 11 and 18) — which consequently caused his wife, Mary Lincoln, to be a manic depressive for many years.
Having said all that, I believe what has impressed me most about Lincoln’s life was his strength of character and vision to lead our nation through a horrendous Civil War. (Might I add this was accomplished despite having to deal with a very non-supportive and contentious Congress at the time). This strength of character was accompanied by an unwavering spirit of thankfulness and acknowledgement of God’s grace and providence despite every heartache and painful moment that he and our nation experienced at the time.
He never earned a theological degree but was well versed in the truth of the Bible. In fact, he wrote a devotional booklet that contained many Scriptural references and other inspirational messages that he often used, according to Lincoln biographer Carl Sandberg. The poet/writer also noted the discovery of a written statement by Lincoln in which he said: “I have never denied the truth of the Scripture. … I do not think I could myself be brought to support a man for office whom I knew to be an open enemy of and scoffer at religion.”
On Oct. 3, 1863, Abraham Lincoln issued a Thanksgiving Proclamation encouraging the people of our nation to individually and collectively set aside time to give thanks to God for blessings evident even in the midst of great tragedy. His proclamation included these thoughts:
“The year that is drawing towards its close has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever watchful providence of Almighty God. … No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things.”
Today, it appears our country is in the midst of another civil war, especially politically and ideologically. There are extremist groups at both ends of the political, ideological and economic spectrum attempting to influence the general population to believe in their vision of things. Additionally, we are still dealing with novel coronavirus infections, unstable foreign relations, rising gas prices and the list goes on.
If Abraham Lincoln were alive today and happened to be holding the office of president of the United States, what would he tell us? Perhaps in time, God will present us with another man or woman with the character of a Lincoln, a person who can look beyond personal interests and seek that which would be for the good of all.
Often in conversations with fellow employees at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, I have found myself making the statement, “What our nation needs now is another Abraham Lincoln.”
I encourage you to read his full Thanksgiving Proclamation of 1863 and apply the thoughts to your present circumstances. Most of all, learn to be thankful for little things and big things that have made a positive different in your life despite all the negatives.
What have been the “blessings in disguise”? Make Thanksgiving Day more than just a day on the calendar but a mindset for life!
FINAL THOUGHT
“Rejoice always; pray constantly; in all circumstances give thanks; for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.”
— 1 Thessalonians, 5:16-18
The Rev. Steve Nagler of Evans Mills is a chaplain at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. An ordained minister with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, he previously served as a chaplain in U.S. Army from 1985 to 2005.
