EVANS MILLS — Since the very tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, many people throughout our nation and, in particular, the people of Los Angeles have been in a state of sadness and mourning. There have been very moving and emotional tributes given to this man by fellow athletes and people who had a close personal relationship with him.
They reminded the world that Kobe Bryant was more than a gifted and tremendously talented basketball player. More so, he was a devoted husband, father, coach and mentor of many young aspiring athletes, both male and female. These tributes also revealed that Kobe Bryant purchased a gym and turned it into a basketball training center primarily to teach young people the fundamental skills for playing the game of basketball.
A girls’ team was formed called the Mambas. Kobe Bryant was focusing his post retirement years from professional basketball into being a role model for young people and helping them discover their potential to achieve their dreams.
However, despite these accolades given to Kobe Bryant, the Watertown Daily Times on Sunday reminded us that Kobe, like all people, had a sinful nature.
The column focused on a reported sexual incident that occurred when Kobe Bryant was 24 years old and equated him with the term “villain.”
That article caused me sadness. Although all men are sinful (scriptural diagnosis: Romans 3:23), I would never equate Kobe Bryant with the term “villain.”
Who among us has not committed an act that we are ashamed of? Who among us has never sinned?
Kobe Bryant and the rest of us share that common heritage! But those moments of regret and the condition called sin does not have to define the character of the rest of our lives.
As a prison chaplain, I often tell inmates that their respective terms in prison do not have to define the character of the rest of their lives. I believe this holds true even for men who in some cases have received life sentences but also those who have committed very heinous crimes. I share with them that God’s grace can transform any life, and that transformation involves the mind and heart.
Therefore, I encourage them to keep reading God’s word, the Bible, which will help them stay focused on the things of God.
Also, I encourage them to learn from the thoughts and actions that led them into prison.
I share with them that when they return home, people will remember their “old self” that led them to prison. They must refresh people’s memories by introducing their “new self,” and that takes time. However, transformed lives are possible!
In light of those thoughts, I choose to remember Kobe Bryant as a transformed man who matured and learned from his past transgressions. I choose to believe he was not the same man at age 41 that he was at age 24.
I choose to believe his Christian faith made a difference in his life. I choose to believe he learned of God’s grace and love as revealed in Christ Jesus and lived with the hope of the resurrection.
Allow me to conclude with words from the late, great German reformer of the 15th century, the Rev. Martin Luther:
“This life therefore is not righteousness, but growth in righteousness;
“Not health but healing; not being but becoming; not rest but exercise.
“We are not yet what we shall be, but we are growing toward it;
“The process is not yet finished, but it is going on, this is not the end, but it is the road.
“All does not yet gleam in glory, but all is being purified.”
The Rev. Steve Nagler of Evans Mills is a chaplain at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. An ordained minister with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, he previously served as a chaplain in U.S. Army from 1985 to 2005.
