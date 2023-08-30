The second anniversary of Biden’s catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawl

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division escort evacuees from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. Contributed by XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg

The attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda on September 11, 2001 were meant to instill fear. Instead, the United States courageously responded through launching Operation Enduring Freedom. For nearly two decades, U.S. Servicemembers and their families sacrificed greatly to carry out this mission. As we commemorate the second anniversary of the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, we must honor our Servicemembers who fought to protect our national security and defend freedom around the world.

Two years ago Joe Biden rejected the recommendations of senior U.S. military leaders and ordered an unconditional withdrawal. This decision halted 20 years of tactical and operational success and resulted in the tragic deaths of 13 U.S. Servicemembers. To ensure policymakers are never again able to make such a consequential decision so haphazardly, we must bring to the forefront the sacrifices our Servicemembers and their families endured throughout the 20 years of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.

