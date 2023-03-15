Spring will officially arrive in less than a week.
My Countdown to Spring calendar tells me there are five days until the Spring Equinox arrives at 5:24 p.m. on March 20.
Although this event in our lives is only a date on the calendar at this point, the arrival of our next season certainly is a date to look forward to — to countdown and celebrate.
I think this date should be celebrated with balloons and a delicious, beautifully frosted cake.
What fun to actually be able to host a welcome spring party — perhaps even with gifts shared.
How wonderful it would be to send a neighbor or friend a sign of spring — with a daffodil or tulip plant.
What a beautiful sign of spring.
And hopefully soon, we will be able to see a crocus in our front flower bed poking its beautiful blossom through the snow.
Isn’t it wonderful to live in the north country where we can experience a change in seasons?
I certainly think so.
I enjoy fall and the colors it displays, but I honestly think my favorite season is spring.
After chilly, snow-filled days, the warmth of the spring sunshine is always welcome.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Two terrific gentlemen will celebrate their birthdays Friday.
Our neighbor Frank Lacerenza will celebrate that day as well as Francis Huto.
Warmest wishes are sent around the corner to Frank.
My thanks for all you do for the community — especially for your work as past chief of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
Birthday wishes are also sent to Francis Huto.
It is always a joy to see this gentleman in the bakery section of Walmart.
It was a special joy recently when I had the opportunity to visit with his mother, Eileen, in Walmart as well.
I have known them both since our paths first crossed at Hannaford.
Both Francis and his mother are always so caring and thoughtful.
Happy Birthday, Francis.
“Have a Good One!”
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Saturday evening was the designated moment for daylight saving time to begin.
Our clocks were all set ahead one hour.
That process is more complex when you live with The Clockman — for there are many clocks to actually set ahead.
My iPad and cellphone clocks are set automatically.
The alarm clock also changes without setting
But the mantel clocks, a cuckoo clock, wall clocks and a tall clock all must be carefully set ahead manually.
(This process, I have learned, is a bit easier than the fall time change when clocks in our home must be stopped to change the time backward an hour).
Recent online news reports have told us that there are federal lawmakers working to enact legislation to have only one time with no changes made in the fall.
The article sited numerous accidents and injuries — even deaths — all because of the change of our time.
There was even a figure of $1.19 billion paid in collision costs attributed to the time change.
We all “lost” an hour of sleep Saturday evening, and I am sure many of you were tired by Sunday afternoon.
I hate to admit it, but there was a brief moment Sunday afternoon when I thought I was enjoying my second pot of coffee when I fell asleep while holding a mug of coffee in my hand.
How does that happen?
As I thought about the effects of the time change, I felt for our feline and canine friends.
I wondered how losing an hour affected perhaps cows and pets, too.
I smiled as our feline friend, Tigger, came to me to ask for his supper.
Apparently, the time change didn’t affect him as much as I had thought — he never made the change from the earlier change a few months ago.
I usually feed him at about 4 p.m. before I begin dinner preparations.
For the last few months, he has been asking for his supper at 3 p.m.
On Sunday, he came and asked for supper at 4 p.m.
I never connected his time change with daylight saving time or standard time.
Apparently, the time change hadn’t affected Tigger at all!
As we awoke to begin our week on Monday morning, I began my usual morning routine in the kitchen making coffee.
When I looked out of the window, which lets me share my morning routine with the beautiful birds at the feeder, I noticed it was dark — pitch dark.
I truly missed the sunrise and the birds.
The birds at our Bombay home hadn’t adapted to the time change — not one was even at the feeder as we began our breakfast.
The more I think about changing time, losing sleep and changing numerous clocks, I would like to join the lawmakers who want to change this adjustment of our time every few months.
Perhaps there will be a push for a single time lasting the entire year.
And I wonder if this is an issue about which to write my legislator.
WITH THANKS
My thanks to Jessica in the express lane check-out at Price Chopper on a Sunday morning.
She was so pleasant when I stopped this week, making my visit to Price Chopper a joy.
Thank you, Jessica, for making sure I was happy!
(She actually told me as she packed the items I had purchased and dealt with my receipt that she wanted to make sure I left happy!)
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and shop on a Sunday morning?
I certainly think so.
And yes, Jessica, I left Price Chopper happy — you filled my morning with joy.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Spring adds new life and new beauty and joy to all that is.”
— Jessica Harrelson
