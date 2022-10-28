The truth is out there

I made the mistake of thinking I would find a shortcut by diving into my past.
I was struggling with time today, so I went down in the basement where I knew a tub filled with clippings was just waiting to be perused.
My idea was that I would find an old column that I could repurpose into a new column.
How many good ideas can anybody expect a guy to have?
It saved no time and I came up with no ideas.
Each column was more horrifying than the last.
It is not that they were terrible. They are not what I would write now, but they were fine back then.
The horrifying part is they revealed a person that I used to be, that I am not anymore.
Have you ever looked at a yearbook photo and said to yourself that you still, kind of, look like that?
You don’t.
You think you recognize that 18-year-old in yourself, but they are long gone.
When I read my columns and stories from the 1990s, I don’t recognize myself. It is like discovering someone you barely knew.
In yet another lifetime, shortly after the turn of the century, I had an editor who gave us a rousing speech on the occasion of an award the newsroom had won.
“You are the truth seekers,” he said.
I have worked on my share of truth-seeking stories over the years, but it is not always as dramatic as being a “truth seeker” sounds.
A lot of the time, our truth seeking is making sure we get budget numbers right, or a name spelled correctly, or a timeline in order or the correct phone number.
When you consider the number of stories we write, the number of words we process in a day, we do a pretty good job. I think. But, sometimes I am not sure.
A few years back there was a famous up-and-coming New York Times writer who got caught cheating on stories. He made up sources. He made up conversations he had with real sources. He flat out created conversations with real people.
He got away with it for some time.
In the aftermath of his discovery, the people investigating his old stories talked to a source whose quotes were fabricated.
Why didn’t he say something, the investigators wanted to know.
“I thought that was how you did things,” he said.
I can’t speak for everyone, but that has never been a tolerated practice anywhere I have ever worked.
Do we get things wrong? Yes. We’re human. We make mistakes, we misunderstand, we get confused.
Sometimes we’re just tired or stressed.
But, when we get things wrong, we want to know. We are truth seekers.
My last name gets mispronounced all the time. I don’t really care. Say it any way you want.
“Just don’t call me late for dinner,” my dad always said.
I used to never say anything about it. A town supervisor in Malone mispronounced my name for several years until it became too late to correct him.
Now I correct people because I know they want to be right and because I don’t want them to be embarrassed later.
If you see something wrong in this publication or any publication let me know and I will do what I can to get it right — tgraser@wdt.net.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. There have been debates among family members whether the “s” in Graser is pronounced like an “s” a “z” or a “zsh.” The safe answer is “z.”
