There are always things to see in the woods

I would need help calculating the number of times I have walked the loop around Heritage Island. It is only a few hundred yards from my house. I walk past it nearly every time I walk to downtown Canton.
Often, I deviate from my course and do the loop to spend a few minutes in the woods.
Every few years, I go on a running binge. Not running, jogging – sloppy lunging, stumbling, struggling jogging. Every few years, I start getting outside early in the morning and at a pace slightly faster than walking and bobbing up and down and side to side, I move around the neighborhood.
I almost always include the little loop around the island in my route.
The path is always well-maintained; there are no roots to trip over. The three sets of stairs present a welcome challenge and the ever-changing river gives you something to see.
The details of the island have slowly become apparent to me. I had been running around it for a few years before I noticed the folded rock. If you have taken one walk on the trail, I am sure you have seen the folded rock. It took me a long time to notice it.
I think I hold the 5k record for the island loop. I have run around the island for 3.1 miles on two occasions. I can’t remember my time. I know it was longer than 30 minutes because I never run 3.1 miles faster than 30 minutes.
If anyone else attempts to run 3.1 miles on the Heritage Island loop, they will eclipse my record, but who else would do that?
In the last place I lived, I held an assumptive record for a 100-mile ride on a 10-mile bike route around the city. It took me more than 10 hours to complete, because I stopped for lunch and snacks periodically. I had to cross railroad tracks 60 times on the route because it was a place where two railroad lines crossed.
I call it assumptive because I am sure no one else has tried it.
Last week I was out for a walk and on my way home, hoping to beat a looming thunderstorm, when I came upon Heritage Island Park, I could not resist and turned off the sidewalk and headed across the footbridge and into the woods.
If you look on the front page of this edition of the Plaindealer, you will see a sample of what I saw.
All along the trail, there are creatures half-hidden in woods. They are not hard to find, although I don’t know if I found them all.
There have been other little installations on the trail in the past. I remember fairy houses secreted in the woods here and there on a couple of occasions.
You see many changes in the woods even if you walk the same path. The familiar and the static are constantly surrounded by the new and the changing.
When you live in a small town, you tend to do the same things. But doing the same thing every day does not mean you are having the same experience.
There are always new perspectives to explore and new things to see - even if they have always been there.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. As a high school wrestler, Tom spent an hour running up and down the backstairs of his parents’ three-story house in an attempt to lose weight the night before a match.
