Some of you celebrate Hanukkah in December while others are counting the days until the time to celebrate Christmas.
Today, though, is a day we can all celebrate — it is the winter solstice. The gentleman most of you know as The Gardener studied science in college and still studies the weather, the night skies and the change of seasons. He was the first to make sure I realized that today is a day to celebrate light and the change of season.
It is the first day of winter. I love life in the north country where we have a change of seasons. The reality is I like to look at the snow from a warm home.
Driving on snow-covered roads is definitely not on my to-do list. How grateful I am for road crews who make sure our north country roads are cleared for safe passage.
With the first day of winter comes a change in our daylight hours, I was told by The Gardener this week. He explained that although the hours in the day are always the same, the time of daylight hours is the shortest it will be this year.
After today, each day will gain daylight. This is truly an occurrence we can celebrate — even a few additional seconds of daylight will certainly bring joy.
WARMEST WISHES
Pat Evans and Rev. Judy VanKennen celebrate their birthdays on Friday. Both women are amazing, always there for family and friends and for each one in need. Pat and Judy are remarkable women, each with such a caring heart.
My warmest wishes to both Pat and Judy on Friday. Happy Birthday!
SIX DEGREES OF GRATITUDE
Our son Gregg shared a link recently with the most amazing message from a gentleman named A.J. Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs explained that he was attempting to have his children thank the people who made their food a reality before each meal.
One day, his son asked if he realized those they were thanking had no idea they had been thanked for their efforts. “The people can’t hear you. … You should tell them in person,” the son told his father.
Mr. Jacobs took his son’s words to heart. He thought he should focus on one item on the table, so he began with his coffee. (For me, this is an excellent choice.) He explained that his gratitude took months to express and took him around the world.
He thanked the coffee growers traveling to Colombia to thank the farmers. He also thanked the truck driver who delivered the coffee, those who made the road and the barista in the coffee shop. Each one who had anything to do with making sure his coffee was on the table was thanked.
There is a familiar phrase, “It takes a village.” Mr. Jacobs shared a new phrase: “It doesn’t take a village — it takes the world!” And his advice is that we should be grateful for those connections around the world — for each one who makes our life so much better.
He urged the listener to practice six degrees of gratitude. I loved his view on those things that are so much part of our lives.
“There are hundreds of masterpieces all around us,” he said of everything that we use and come in contact with each day. He advised us to “find the hidden masterpieces around us” and, yes, then express our gratitude.
My thanks to our son who knew this was a subject that would interest me a great deal. And my heartfelt thanks to A.J. Jacobs for going the extra mile or two to express his gratitude.
We cannot all travel around the world to say thank you. But we can thank those we meet each day — the cashier in the check-out aisle (Jill at Price Chopper); the gentleman behind the Price Chopper seafood counter, who makes sure we have a perfect portion of salmon for dinner; or the friend who leaves a gift on your car seat on a Sunday morning.
Take a moment this week to find a hidden masterpiece nearby and then make sure those you appreciate do hear your thanks.
EXTENDED Celebration
This week as I searched for a quote to share, I found a Bob Hope quote I loved. “My idea of Christmas, whether old fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” I hope our countdown to Christmas this year can be extended. The Bob Hope quote should mean we can extend Christmas into the new year.
Certainly, we can express our care and concern for neighbors and friends each day. Let’s look for a gift in the new year to surprise a friend on an ordinary day — because we do care for them. Let’s make sure Bob Hope’s idea of loving others for Christmas can be extended into the new year.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”
— Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol”
