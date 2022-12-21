Some of you celebrate Hanukkah in December while others are counting the days until the time to celebrate Christmas.

Today, though, is a day we can all celebrate — it is the winter solstice. The gentleman most of you know as The Gardener studied science in college and still studies the weather, the night skies and the change of seasons. He was the first to make sure I realized that today is a day to celebrate light and the change of season.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.