Since 1861, a daily newspaper has been available to readers in Watertown and surrounding towns. When the first daily edition was published on Monday, April 22, 1861, the nation was in a time of Civil War. Readers called for news to be reported more quickly than the weekly frequency of the New York Reformer.
Thus, the New York Daily Reformer was born. It was delivered by mail. The paper took on the Watertown Daily Times name in 1875 after nearly disappearing from newsstands in a slump after the conclusion of the Civil War.
Without the daily news to report from the war there was uncertainty about the business’ future.
That was in the early days and this newspaper has not only survived, but it has evolved as business conditions both locally and nationally have changed, and as new technology has been adopted. This newspaper has survived the Civil War, both World Wars, the Great Depression, The Great Recession and now two global pandemics. It survived by changing, when necessary.
From the time of the first telephones to television to the internet, where news is published as it happens, the Times staff has changed to meet the demands. We have shifted from afternoon to morning publication, changed the look and updated how our news is displayed. What for a generation landed on The Back Page, has now been published on the front page with national and state news a part of the report, but inside the paper.
In 1986, the Sunday paper, not liked at first by some readers, appeared for the first time. We became accustomed to the Sunday edition.
The time has come to make another pivotal change, which we believe will benefit readers and provide a sustainable business model for the future. We’re focusing on a new method of delivery — the U.S. Postal Service. Starting June 21, newspapers will be delivered to subscribers, and available on newsstands, Monday through Saturday — with Saturday being a weekend edition.
Your mail carrier will deliver the newspaper the day it is printed. We print the papers in Watertown and will deliver them pre-sorted to your local post office to go out with the day’s mail. They are not sent to the hub in Syracuse, where mail can be delayed.
The last day a newspaper carrier will deliver the newspaper to subscribers is Sunday, June 19.
What we’ve come to know as the Sunday paper since 1986 will be published on Saturday as a weekend edition. It will have the same six sections, plus comics now published Sunday, with advertisements a day early and the features that are now published on Saturday such as Farm and Home.
We are making this change because it is necessary to provide a stable, consistent delivery of the newspaper to subscribers. That has become more difficult as routes have been open and it has been a challenge to find new carriers to fill them. And now the price of gas has made it more challenging. We have gratitude for the legions of carriers who have delivered our newspaper to readers for decades.
We are returning the Monday paper to subscribers. Since March 2020, we have published Tuesday through Sunday, with an extra edition available only on newsstands on Monday. The return of a full Monday edition comes after we restored publication of the Ogdensburg Journal last year and the St. Lawrence Plaindealer resuming publication June 3. The first Monday edition will be delivered by mail on June 27. The decision to move our publication from Sunday to Saturday allows us to invest in local reporters and editors who will get the most important news to you daily. We have the largest news gathering staff in Northern New York, and it is growing. Our newsroom remains staffed seven days a week.
We continue to update NNY360 as news happens to keep you updated and bring a more detailed report with the newspaper delivered consistently by your local mail carrier.
For the early birds, newspapers will be on the newsstands first thing in the morning, and our e-edition on NNY360 is available at 4 a.m. delivered straight to your device. Six-day print subscribers have free access to NNY360 and to the e-edition app, which is available on all devices.
The decision to move away from our own carrier force was not an easy one. It was an easy decision, however, to reduce costs that are out of our control to invest in our print edition and offer the superior local news the Times has delivered since 1861.
We thank our advertisers for supporting our news-gathering efforts and acknowledging the value of our readers.
We thank our readers for continuing to show their commitment to the community by investing in us and subscribing each year.
We understand change is difficult, but it is necessary so we can proudly say that our community will have a local newspaper that is fully committed to its readers well into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.