To err is human — let’s all be grateful for that

Mistakes are definitely part of my life.
Although we all are striving for perfection, as a human being, that is far from my reach on most days.
I am always thoroughly amazed as I listen to and watch musicians who seem to play flawlessly — yes, with perfection.
And when I hold a beautiful sweet grass basket in my hand or knitted scarf or sweater, I am so in awe when no mistake can be found.
I certainly believe we should all work to make sure our music played and each word written and handmade item stitched with care is as near to perfection as humanly possible.
I know the reality, though, of at least my attempts and many unsuccessful attempts at completing a task.
I recently discovered a delightful children’s book that demonstrates to the reader how mistakes can be magically transformed into a new creation — a possibility!
Author Barney Saltzberg had just completed an interview on the morning television news program “Today.”
As the interview was concluding, actress Jamie Lee Curtis (who had provided the photography for another book that had been discussed) told viewers they should all read a book Barney Saltzberg had written.
Her book suggestion was, “Beautiful Oops!”
The title fascinated me, so I searched a description of the book and then placed an order.
The book arrived this week — what fun!
Each page comes complete with a mistake – yes, an “Oops!” – a torn page, a spill or smudge.
It is not a book of only mistakes, though.
On the opposite page or on the next few pages, that mistake has been transformed into a new creation.
A torn page was turned into the mouth of a colorful alligator.
One of my favorite pages turns a bent page into the beak of a penguin telling the reader it is now something to celebrate.
Take a moment this week to look for, purchase and read the children’s book “Beautiful Oops!”
What an extraordinary message of hope — the final pages tell the reader that when you think you have made a mistake, just think of it as an opportunity!
Yes, an opportunity.
Barney Saltzberg tells us to make something beautiful!
I would urge you to strive for perfection.
But if there is a stain or spill, just look for the possibilities and transform that “Oops” into something absolutely beautiful!
My thanks this week to Barney Saltzberg for sharing this marvelous book, giving hope to everyone who has ever made a mistake while writing a note to a friend, playing a musical instrument or even sharing thoughts in a newspaper column on a Wednesday morning.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Our neighbor Ken Smallman will celebrate his birthday Sunday.
My warmest wishes are sent across the road, Ken.
Have a great day!
What terrific neighbors they are. We are so grateful to live in the north country where we know our neighbors and where there is no need for an “alert” on my phone to warn us of guns, attacks and fights in our area.
We know there are friendly individuals across the road where we live and have been since we first moved to the north country more than 50 years ago.
When we first moved in, we lived between the John and Shirley Lenney family and the Fred and Marcia Chase family (there were also 10 wonderful children between the two homes — what a joy!).
As our household items were being placed in our home, homemade cookies were shared and an offer was made for us to use their washing machine until ours could be installed.
Neighbors became friends — even Peter the St. Bernard was part of our life on Townsend Road.
How grateful we are for north country neighbors — and this week for Ken Smallman as he celebrates on Sunday.
RED-TAILED HAWK FAMILY
Watching the live bird cam at Cornell University has been great fun.
The red-tailed hawk family has expanded as all four eggs hatched this week.
In the information provided by Cornell, we are told that this is the first time since the bird cam has been capturing the life of the red-Tailed Hawk Family that four chicks have hatched.
All four hatched this past week on April 21, 24, 25 and 28.
The four chicks are balls of white feathers.
The tiny bird babies seem to have huge wings as they stretch out begging for food and fighting among themselves — sibling rivalry has started early in the red-tailed hawk family.
The parents, Big Red and Arthur, are kept busy bringing food to the little ones with Mother Big Red feeding each one with an open mouth clamoring on top of one another.
After dinner, Big Red ruffles her feathers and tucks each one safely underneath, protecting them from the wind, rain and snow in Ithaca last week.
There certainly should be a special Mother’s Day gift for Big Red on Sunday.
Since she first began building her nest, she has left her spot on the nest only briefly.
Her devotion to sitting on her eggs and tending to her chicks is remarkable.
COMMNUNITY GATHERING
Sunday was an absolutely beautiful day in the north country — complete with blue skies and sunshine.
Online listings of ship traffic at Eisenhower Lock were checked, and a drive to Massena was planned in the late afternoon.
How wonderful it was to stop at the overlook across from the lock and watch the magic of the lock passage transpire in front of us.
We took the ship’s name and place of registration as we watched with others.
What fun to be together with others but at a distance as we all waited in or near our cars.
Families gathered; people arrived in vans, cars and on motorcycles.
Pets were at the lock, too.
Numerous dogs walked on leashes and near their owners — all peacefully watching and waiting.
What a lovely afternoon with two ships to watch while we were there.
We find the workings of the lock fascinating and the ships from around the world wonderful to learn about as we watch their passage through the Seaway.
And how wonderful to greet one another, wave and smile as we all gather at a safe distance to enjoy a Sunday afternoon in the north country.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Mistakes are portals of discovery.”
— James Joyce
