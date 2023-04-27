Pentagon documents leak will embolden Putin as he tries to outlast Ukraine

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, is in Arlington County, Virginia. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

JERUSALEM — Here’s one of the most maddening aspects of the mindless leak of hundreds of classified documents by a group of young men and boys playing online war games: It may help Russia to emerge the winner in Ukraine unless the United States takes critical action to prevent that — right now.

Of course, the most maddening aspect is that a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman and racist gun collector could obtain highly classified documents and post them to the 20 gamers in a group called Thug Shaker Central just to show off to his pals. How can any close ally feel safe sharing secrets with a Pentagon that seems to have learned little about plugging leaks since the troves released by Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden?

