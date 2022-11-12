We must never fall behind in keeping our promises to our service members who have served and sacrificed to uphold our freedoms as Americans.
Since taking office, I have worked to make sure the promises made to our veterans are promises kept. Unfortunately, too many of our veterans and their loved ones continue to face an uphill battle in securing eligible benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, an agency infamous for its regulatory red tape.
Effective constituent casework to secure these hard-earned benefits is a critical part of what any congressional office does. I take this responsibility seriously and prioritize being responsive to constituents as they navigate federal agencies and access federal funds. Through this work, my office has completed more than 13,000 casework requests and delivered more than $5.5 million in VA benefits back to veterans in New York’s 21st District.
These casework requests can highlight problems in the government that can be fixed through legislation. The Peltz family’s story started out as one of these requests.
After working with them to secure their father’s retroactive benefits, I introduced the Ernest Peltz Accrued Veterans Benefits Act in his honor to take one step forward in improving the effectiveness of the VA. This Veterans Day weekend, I am renewing my commitment to shepherding this important bill through the Republican-controlled Congress next year.
Mr. Ernest Peltz, a resident of Glens Falls, was a World War II veteran and honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946. When his health began to decline, he was approved for his accrued pension benefit.
However, this process was delayed due to errors at the VA. After his son, Charles Peltz, brought to my attention his family’s troubles with the VA accessing their father’s full benefits, I took action and brought their concerns to the highest level.
Despite congressional support from my office in expediting his claim, the VA didn’t deposit the approved funds into Mr. Peltz’s bank account until seven days after his passing. When the VA found out, it shockingly pulled these well-deserved funds out of the bank after it found out Mr. Peltz already passed.
If the VA had approved the authorization of Mr. Peltz’s benefits the first time, the money would have been deposited before Mr. Peltz’s passing and been part of his estate. Instead, his family was penalized for the VA’s mistakes, and the VA bears the sole responsibility.
This meant that, at no fault of their own, the Peltz family was on the hook for all the expenses related to his care. Families should not have to bear this burden. For this reason, I introduced the Ernest Peltz Accrued Veterans Benefits Act to assist veterans and their families with the VA bureaucratic claim process by clarifying survivors and ensuring retroactive benefits from the effective eligibility date, including the month a veteran passes away.
After overcoming several bureaucratic hurdles and through further advocacy from my office, the Peltz family finally received most of their father’s accrued benefits. However, the provisions in this bill will assist countless American families seeking accrued pension benefits for an ailing or recently passed veteran.
These accrued pension benefits would be released to the surviving family retroactively from the effective date of their eligibility, including the month of death. This will end the needless red tape the Peltz family had to go through. In addition, the bill simplifies U.S. code by changing the designation of “surviving spouse” to “eligible survivor” to include the veteran’s children, like Mr. Peltz’s son, Charles, so eligible survivors encounter fewer obstacles in filing and receiving these benefits and ease the confusion on benefit eligibility for veteran families after losing a loved one.
In the Republican majority next Congress, I will continue to bring this issue to the highest levels and hold the VA accountable for failing to provide benefits to veterans. My bill has the bipartisan support of several members of Congress. We can get this done on behalf of our veterans so families like the Peltzes will have the peace of mind about the benefits their family members have earned.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has served New York’s 21st Congressional District since 2015.
