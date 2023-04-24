Fort Drum gains more support to be East Coast missile defense facility

Fort Drum

As the leading advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division in the U.S. House of Representatives, I am proud to announce that my years of advocacy have secured more support for an East Coast missile defense site to be built at Fort Drum.

To combat our foreign adversaries’ increase of their nuclear capabilities, the way to immediately improve the U.S. homeland missile defense architecture is to build a third missile defense interceptor site on the East Coast of the United States.

