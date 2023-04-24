As the leading advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division in the U.S. House of Representatives, I am proud to announce that my years of advocacy have secured more support for an East Coast missile defense site to be built at Fort Drum.
To combat our foreign adversaries’ increase of their nuclear capabilities, the way to immediately improve the U.S. homeland missile defense architecture is to build a third missile defense interceptor site on the East Coast of the United States.
After years of hard work in Congress, through my advocacy, I secured Fort Drum’s designation as the location for this potential East Coast missile defense site in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019.
I have continued to lead this effort for many years. And because of my bipartisan work on the House Armed Services Committee as well as my office’s work with the Missile Defense Agency and Department of Defense, I am continuing to move this project forward.
Each year in the NDAA, I have built upon that effort to ensure this legislative package continues to support Fort Drum maintaining this designation as well as build additional support for this project. In recent years, I have worked to include key provisions that direct the Department of Defense to lay out exactly how Fort Drum will be leveraged for a future layered homeland missile defense system pursued by the Missile Defense Agency.
Last month, my questioning secured the endorsement of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that constructing a third missile defense site on the East Coast is “strategically worthwhile” and would further enhance the protection of the United States.
Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency, also echoed the importance of a third site before the Armed Services Committee, last week during my questioning, supporting Chairman Milley’s assessment and restating the critical role missile defense plays in deterring our adversaries. After years of my leadership to identify the need for Fort Drum as the preferred site, I was proud to secure critical support from officials who move the needle forward on this project.
As homeland missile defense priorities advance, I will continue the fight to ensure that Fort Drum remains front and center for future homeland missile defense platforms to defend against rogue missile threats from North Korea and Iran as well as the sophisticated missile arsenals of our foreign adversaries Russia and China.
Fort Drum is ready to host this critical site and play an integral role in our nation’s homeland missile defense landscape.
Already, Fort Drum is New York state’s largest single-site employer. Last week, it announced that its economic impact was more than $2.2 billion for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
This shows the critical role it plays for the north country, which is why I fight to deliver millions of dollars each year to support its important work. Hosting this third missile defense site at Fort Drum could bring thousands of soldiers and jobs to the north country, which would grow the lasting impact of Fort Drum even more.
As the NDAA comes before Congress and is debated in the House Armed Services Committee this May, I will continue my work to deliver results for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, including continuing my work to begin the process of constructing this site today for the sake of our national security, our military and our homeland’s missile defense.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has served New York’s 21st Congressional District since 2015.
