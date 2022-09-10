SCHUYLERVILLE — Twenty-one years ago, the world watched in horror as terrorists flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in rural Pennsylvania.
Nearly 3,000 souls tragically perished, including hundreds of brave first-responders who selflessly gave their lives in the service of others. My thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the victims and survivors of 9/11 here in New York and beyond.
This anniversary is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices our service members have made to protect our American freedoms. New York’s 21st District has a strong legacy of patriotism and service to our country, and we must never forget to remember and honor the servicemen and -women who gave their lives fighting for our freedom in the years following the attack. And we must especially remember those from Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, which has seen the most deployments of any U.S. Army division since 9/11.
This is just part of Fort Drum’s legacy of contributions to our nation’s military, which is why I am proud to bring the concerns of the 10th Mountain Division and our entire Fort Drum community to the highest levels every year in the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act and secure provisions to equip and support them. As a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, I was proud to deliver $27 million to complete the railhead at Fort Drum, which will increase its rapid deployment capability, one of the core components of Fort Drum’s critical role in our nation’s defense.
And I am vigilant in working to ensure another tragedy like 9/11 never happens again. In 2017, I spearheaded the effort to require the Department of Defense to develop a strategy to combat the radicalization and recruitment of violent extremists online through social media. I also supported the authorization of our special operations forces to work by, with and through foreign partners to support counterterrorism missions.
In the aftermath of the failed and catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, I led the charge to create a commission to provide an objective review of our strategies and conduct in Afghanistan to examine the 20 years, trillions of dollars spent and thousands of American lives lost. The results of this Afghanistan Commission will provide critical oversight for the sake of our national security and on behalf of the brave men and women who served and sacrificed to keep our nation safe and secure during the War on Terror.
For my generation, this day is forever etched into our minds, and it is incumbent upon us to teach the history of 9/11 to younger generations. And while America must never forget the tragedy of 9/11, Congress must never forget its debt of gratitude to these brave first-responders who ran into the face of immense, unknown danger to save their fellow Americans. These selfless men and women spent hours, days and weeks following the attacks at Ground Zero in pursuit of survivors and who, as a result, still face their own acute health challenges.
I will always continue to stand up for our 9/11 survivors, and I have worked across the aisle to present a bipartisan solution to the impending health funding shortfall. But now House Democrats are dragging their feet at moving forward this critical 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act.
These heroic men and women put their lives on the line during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and live with the health consequences to this day, and we must ensure they have the protection they deserve. I have been calling on House Democrat leadership to end their unnecessary delay on moving forward legislation that will be used in the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act, and I will not back down until our brave survivors’ concerns are addressed.
Lastly, this anniversary is a reminder of the patriotism of New York’s 21st District.
I am always proud to witness how our communities come together to commemorate and remember this horrific loss. As I crisscross our district to join the multiple moving ceremonies each year, it is beyond evident that, even in the face of terrorism, the strength of American freedom will always prevail. This year, I am honored to gather with local fire departments, American Legions and upstate communities to share this important day with first-responders, veterans and families.
As New York’s 21st District comes together again on the anniversary of 9/11, my thoughts and prayers are with every family impacted by the horrific attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. May God bless them and keep them; may God bless our veterans and servicemembers; and may God bless the United States of America.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has served New York’s 21st Congressional District since 2015.
